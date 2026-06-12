'India could lose Vaibhav Sooryavanshi': Dale Steyn's warning as he places whiz kid above Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

The hype around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has transcended borders. A record-breaking 776-run IPL 2026 campaign, in which he won five individual awards, has left experts around the globe struggling for superlatives for the India youngster. The latest to join the chorus is South Africa fast-bowling great Dale Steyn.

Ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential international debut, Dale Steyn warned Indian cricket to handle him with extreme care.

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In praising South Africa's emerging talent pool, Steyn admitted he currently doesn't see any teenager in his country capable of matching Sooryavanshi's extraordinary rise. In fact, the legend went a step further, suggesting that the Rajasthan Royals opener could eventually eclipse even Indian icons Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. But ahead of his potential international debut, he also warned Indian cricket to handle him with extreme care.

'Vaibhav is a different gravy'

Steyn made it clear that South African cricket is not short of talent. However, he believes Sooryavanshi belongs in a category of his own.

"I don't think there's a wonderkid who's 14 or 15 in South Africa right now. And if there is, I'm not aware of him. I don't have my finger on the pulse as closely as some of the local scouts do," Steyn said during an interaction facilitated by SA20 in the lead-up to Season 5.

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{{^usCountry}} "But one thing I will say is that there is no shortage of talent in South Africa. We have incredible talent coming through the system. There are outstanding Under-19 and Under-15 players progressing through the school circuit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But one thing I will say is that there is no shortage of talent in South Africa. We have incredible talent coming through the system. There are outstanding Under-19 and Under-15 players progressing through the school circuit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "That said, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a different gravy. He's better than most international players right now. He's a genuine boy wonder and a treasure for Indian cricket." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That said, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a different gravy. He's better than most international players right now. He's a genuine boy wonder and a treasure for Indian cricket." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: ‘Vaibhav, if you’re listening…’: Sooryavanshi made aware of distractions, father Sanjeev given a task Bigger than Sachin and Virat? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: ‘Vaibhav, if you’re listening…’: Sooryavanshi made aware of distractions, father Sanjeev given a task Bigger than Sachin and Virat? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Steyn, who was in India during IPL 2026 as a commentator and witnessed the Sooryavanshi mania unfold, went on to deliver perhaps the boldest prediction yet. He reckoned the 15-year-old could reach a ceiling unlike anything cricket has witnessed before — higher than those of Kohli and Tendulkar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steyn, who was in India during IPL 2026 as a commentator and witnessed the Sooryavanshi mania unfold, went on to deliver perhaps the boldest prediction yet. He reckoned the 15-year-old could reach a ceiling unlike anything cricket has witnessed before — higher than those of Kohli and Tendulkar. {{/usCountry}}

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"You think of players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and this kid is going to explode. He could end up being bigger than both of them put together by the end of his career."

While the statement might just be a little too early, Steyn's comments underline the craze that Sooryavanshi has generated well before his international debut.

'India could lose him if he's not handled properly'

But behind all the praise, Steyn also offered a strong word of caution to India, stressing that managing and protecting the prodigy is just as important as discovering one.

"So I'd be very careful about how he's managed and looked after. With great responsibility comes great reward, but there's also a risk that you could lose him along the way if he isn't handled properly. As for South Africa, no, we don't have a 14- or 15-year-old who can rival him right now. But we do have some exceptional talent, including a lot of players in their twenties who will push through and represent South Africa in the years ahead."

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Steyn's warning came just days after Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against Ireland and England. He has also been picked for the Asian Games.

Steyn backs Kagiso Rabada blueprint to test Sooryavanshi

While Steyn admitted he has not analysed Sooryavanshi's game closely enough to identify a specific weakness, he believes opponents should test him with genuine pace and bounce — much like Kagiso Rabada did in the IPL.

"If I were looking for an area to test him, I'd do what Kagiso Rabada does so well. I'd challenge him with pace and bounce. He's still very young, and cricket is a game that involves a fear factor. So the short ball is probably a good option. I'd test him upstairs and see how he responds."

Steyn on SA20, IPL and South Africa's World Cup opportunity

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Beyond Sooryavanshi, Steyn also spoke about the growth of South Africa's SA20 league and its place in the global T20 ecosystem.

He admitted that no tournament is currently capable of matching the IPL's scale and influence.

"I don't think any competition is going to rival the IPL. In terms of finances, players and overall scale, it is the crème de la crème. It's at the top of the list and I don't see it being knocked off any time soon. Everyone else is competing for second place, and there's no shame in that because the IPL is simply so big."

However, he believes SA20 has established itself as one of the world's premier franchise competitions, helped by South Africa's appeal to international cricketers.

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"The biggest advantage SA20 has is that players genuinely love coming to South Africa. It's a fantastic country. December and January are probably the best months to visit South Africa. The weather is fantastic, it's the holiday season, there's cricket everywhere and it has a real IPL-like atmosphere."

A bumper year awaits South African cricket in 2027 as it will be one of the three hosts of the ODI World Cup. Steyn said it offers a major opportunity to showcase South Africa to the world.

"Hosting matches in Namibia and Zimbabwe is fantastic as well, especially from a tourism perspective. There's a stadium being built there, Namibian cricket keeps improving and we're seeing them qualify for World Cups regularly now. The southern part of Africa is producing some fantastic cricket at the moment."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aratrick Mondal ...Read More Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening. Read Less

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