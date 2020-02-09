‘India deserved this lesson,’: Shoaib Akhtar tears apart Virat Kohli’s bowlers after defeat against New Zealand in 2nd ODI

cricket

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 09:36 IST

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar slammed the Indian bowling line-up after the Virat Kohli-led side lost the 2nd ODI to New Zealand by 22 runs to concede the three-match series 2-0 with the final match still to be played. After blanking New Zealand 5-0 in the T20Is, India lost back-to-back ODIs in Hamilton and Auckland as the hosts New Zealand made a roaring comeback to take the ODI series.

In the second ODI at Auckland, New Zealand put up 273 for 8 riding on half-centuries from Martin Guptill (79) and Ross Taylor (73*) after India captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl first. It was a seesaw battle, New Zealand got off to a brilliant start and were at one stage 142 for 1 when India made a comeback through their spinners and fielding. In a dramatic collapse, New Zealand lost 6 wickets - 2 of them run outs - for 45 runs and were reduced to 187 for 7. Southee too was dismissed soon after and New Zealand were 197 for 8 when Ross Taylor and debutant Kyle Jamieson put together an unbroken 76-run stand for the 9th wicket.

Also Read: ‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection

Taylor remained unbeaten 73 off 74 balls while Jamieson scored 25* off 24.

Shoaib Akhtar blamed the Indian bowlers for this loss and came down heavily on them. “India deserved this lesson. You cannot win ODIs by playing such poor cricket,” Akhtar said on his Youtube channel after the match.

Akhtar said India are missing a strike bowler who can take out wickets in the middle.

“No one had an answer to Taylor’s innings. I don’t understand how you can let the game slip from reducing the opposition to 7-8 down. I’m repeatedly saying India are missing a strike bowler. Chahal came in place of Kuldeep, he did well but they lacked someone who could put his hand up when they needed wickets,” said Akhtar.

India made two changes to the side, Navdeep Saini was brought in place of Mohammed Shami, who was rested keeping the upcoming Test series in mind and Yuzvendra Chahal replaced Kuldeep Yadav.

Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India. He picked up 3 wickets for 58 runs while Jadeja was the most economical one, giving away only 35 runs for a wicket in his full quota.

In reply, India’s chase never really took off as the lost early wickets and continued to do so till Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini came together to put a Taylor-Jamieson like partnership. But once Saini was dismissed for a well-made 45 off 49 balls, the pressure of scoring the runs alone was too much on Jadeja (55) and India lost the match by 22 runs.

“India looked a very average side today. But Credit to New Zealand for coming back so strong after 0-5 loss in T20IS. That type of loss can be demoralizing for any team but they have made a solid comeback

“This is a learning curve for India, they need to show character,” Akhtar signed off.

India will face New Zealand in the third and final match of the ODI series on Tuesday at Mount Maunganui.