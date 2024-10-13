'India didn't bench Virat Kohli when he averaged 19.33': Fakhar Zaman lashes out at PCB over Babar Azam's exclusion

Babar Azam has been left out of Pakistan’s squad for the second and third Test matches against England, with the reasoning given that selections were made based on “current form.” While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Babar, along with Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, has been “rested,” earlier reports indicated that Babar would be dropped due to poor performances. Babar Azam was 'rested' from Pakistan squad for the 2nd and 3rd Test against England(Files)

This decision has sparked debate among fans and former players alike, with some questioning the approach.

The prolific Pakistan batter has been enduring a rough patch across all formats, notably in Tests, where he has failed to score a fifty in his last 18 innings. In the recent match against England, Babar’s struggles continued, as he was dismissed after being worked over by the bowlers who challenged both his outside and inside edges on a flat Multan pitch.

Pakistan's performance overall was disappointing, as despite posting over 500 runs in their first innings, they suffered an innings defeat – the first time any side has experienced such a loss after crossing the 500-run mark in Test history.

Fakhar Zaman was among the first among Pakistan players to voice his displeasure at the news of Babar’s omission. Taking to social media, Fakhar drew comparisons to India’s handling of Virat Kohli during his prolonged slump between 2020 and 2022. He pointed out that despite Kohli’s lean patch, where he averaged below 30 for three consecutive years, India never dropped their star player from the side.

It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam," Fakhar began.

“India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023 (2022), when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them.”

Shaheen, Naseem left out, too

In addition to Babar, the PCB has also left out Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, both of whom have struggled to deliver standout performances in recent games. The Multan pitch, which has been widely criticised for being too flat and offering little for the bowlers, compounded their difficulties.

Shaheen, recovering from an injury, and Naseem, who has been struggling for consistency, are said to be resting.

Wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed has also been excluded from the squad as he recovers from dengue fever. The four players have been replaced by a combination of uncapped and experienced names, including Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, and Sajid Khan.

Additionally, Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the initial Test squad but released before the first match, have been recalled.