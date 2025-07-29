'India doing well despite Gambhir's tactical misfire': Head coach 'hasn't made anything easier' including Karun cover-up

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar minced no words as he tore into Gautam Gambhir's “tactical missteps” for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, saying the visitors are doing well in the UK despite the poor selection calls made by the current head coach. Manjrekar's remarks right after Gambhir's fiery press conference, which happened after India drew the Manchester Test against all odds. Gambhir's fiery press conference continues to generate plenty of reactions. (PTI)

Gautam Gambhir is under fire for India's poor results in the longest format. India have lost the previous two Test series against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away). India are also trailing in the five-match series against England. However, a young team led by Shubman Gill continues to give England a run for their money.

India have had the better of England in almost the entire series, but Ben Stokes' team has been able to win the crucial moments, and hence they are 2-1 ahead. However, the visitors have a realistic chance of levelling the series in the final game at the Oval, beginning Thursday, July 31.

However, Manjrekar said that India are doing well in the series against England despite Gambhir's selection calls. He also went on to say that Gambhir hasn't made anything easier with his missteps.

“India have performed well despite some of his tactical missteps. Let's not forget: India were swept 3-0 at home by New Zealand, who then lost comfortably to Australia,” Manjrekar said on JioHotstar after the Manchester Test came to an end.

“The fight we've seen? That's the players' grit. Tactically, Gambhir hasn't always made it easier, particularly with selections,” he added.

The Karun Nair comment

Karun Nair, who made a comeback to the Test playing XI after eight years, was dropped for the Manchester Test after he failed to set the stage on fire in the first three games. When Gambhir was asked about the right-hander being axed from the lineup, the India head coach said that the team doesn't drop anyone, as it is a case of playing the best XI.

Manjrekar did not take this comment well, saying a player dropped is dropped and there is no other spin that can be given to this narrative.

“And to suggest that Karun Nair ‘wasn’t dropped’... come on. You guys see it as a drop; for them, it's about 'picking the right team,” he added.

Under Gambhir, in the previous 12 Tests that India have played, the side have registered eight losses, two wins and two draws.