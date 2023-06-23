After India snub, Cheteshwar Pujara to play for West Zone in Duleep Trophy: Report

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the Test and ODI squad for the upcoming West Indies tour, which gets underway next month. If we look at the Test set-up two names, who failed to live up to their reputations at the World Test Championship (WTC) final, were missing while Ajnikya Rahane, who finished as the highest run-getter, was reappointed as the team's vice-captain.

Cheteshwar Pujara walks back to the pavilion at the ICC World Test Championship final(AFP)

Umesh Yadav and India's red ball specialist Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from the squad. Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, have earned their maiden India call-up.

With Gaikwad and Jaiswal being called for the national side it is being reported that Pujara along with Suryakumar Yadav have been added to the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy. Suryakumar's name, howver, appears in the ODI squad which will be played after the Tests conclude in 24th July.

If we look at the West Zone squad it will be led by Priyank Panchal. Prithvi Shaw, who had a quiet outing in the latest edition of IPL, is also a part of the squad.

Both Jaiswal and Gaikwad were part of the squad but chances of them being in action is highly unlikely because of their call-ups to the national side.

The Duleep Trophy will start from June 28 and the final is scheduled for July 12. The tournament also marks the beginning of India's 2023-24 domestic season. East Zone, West Zone, North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone and North-East Zone are the six teams participating in the tournament.

As per a report by PTI earlier this month, Ishan Kishan, who is one of the wicketkeepers for the West Indies tour, opted out of the East Zone squad for the domestic tournament, while veteran wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha also refused stating the tournament is meant for India hopefuls.

There was also a strong reaction by former India bowler and coach Venkatesh Prasad over the snub of Jalaj Saxena from the South Zone squad.

