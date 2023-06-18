‘Ranji Trophy useless…what a shame’: Ex-India coach slams Indian cricket, rants ‘many laughable things happening’

The omission of Jalaj Saxena from the South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2023 saw a fresh development on Sunday as former India pacer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad joined the debate. Launching a scathing attack on the Indian cricket management, the ex-cricketer ridiculed the selection process as he highlighted Saxena's success in the domestic circuit. Venkatesh Prasad played for the Indian cricket team from 1994 to 2001.(AFP)

He called Saxena's omission as “baffling”, claiming the selectors didn't give much weightage to India's premier red ball domestic competition, which is the Ranji Trophy.

“There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame,” Prasad tweeted.

Saxena too was shocked by his snub and in a sarcastic tweet wondered the reason behind his omission. "Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India ( Elite Group) didn't get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone," he wrote.

Saxena was the highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy edition, as he scalped 50 wickets in seven matches for Kerala. In the seven outings, Saxena bowled at an average of 19.26, which featured six five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah set for blockbuster comeback in Ireland series in major boost for Team India ahead of 2023 WC

Saxena has been a regular figure in the domestic circuit and has made 133 first-class appearances, during which he has claimed a total of 410 wickets. He also has 6567 runs under his name at an average of 34.74 , which include 14 hundreds and 32 fifties.

The 2023 edition of Duleep Trophy will start from June 28, also marking the starts of the senior men’s 2023-24 domestic season in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON