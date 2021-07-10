India fast bowler Pankaj Singh announces retirement from cricket

India fast bowler Pankaj Singh has announced his retirement from cricket on Saturday. The right-handed pacer has been regular in domestic cricket, turning out for Rajasthan till 2018 before switching to Puducherry. Pankaj also played for Team India in two Test matches and one One Day International.

The 36-year-old thanked Rajasthan Cricket Association, Board of Control of Cricket in India, and Cricket Association of Pondicherry for their involvement in his career while announcing his retirement.

“Playing for RCA, BCCI, IPL and CAP has been tremendous honour for me. I have been part of RCA for close to 15 years and reached many milestones and gained incredible experience under the roof of RCA,” Pankaj Singh said while announcing his retirement.

“My journey with RCA has always been memorable & will always remain first priority for me. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson's life where one has to call it a day,” he signed off.

Singh has two Test wickets to his name, that of Joe Root and Jos Buttler. In his only ODI for India, Pankaj gave away 45 runs without picking up a wicket. Pankaj has also played 17 Indian Premier League matches while picking up 11 wickets at an average of 42.55. Pankaj represented the franchises of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in his brief IPL career.

The pacer looked back at his career in international cricket and said that he was fortunate to get his India cap from Sourav Ganguly while also playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

“I am fortunate enough to receive the test cap from Sourav Ganguly & got an opportunity to play under captaincy of legend MS Dhoni. Memories of donning the test cap will always be close to my heart.”