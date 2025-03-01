India find support from New Zealand star amid ‘Dubai advantage’ jibes from England, Pakistan, Australia and South Africa

Two former England captains, Pakistan's interim head coach, Australia's regular captain and a prominent South African batter have talked about India having a clear and big advantage over other teams for playing all their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches at one venue - The Dubai International Stadium but New Zealand, India's opponents in the final group-stage match on Sunday (March 2) are not bothered about it. Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell emphasized that his team was more excited than concerned about adapting to new conditions. New Zealand's Glenn Phillips (L) and Michael Bracewell (R) run between the wickets(AFP)

When asked about the perceived advantage India had, playing every game at the same venue while other teams have been shuffling between Pakistan and Dubai, Bracewell responded pragmatically. "Look, it is what it is. It's been decided, and that's the way it is, and there's no point dwelling on that," he said. "It's part of what makes it exciting. I personally think it's coming to a different ground and trying to figure out those different conditions. Yeah, not much more to say on that other than we're excited to try and learn and play in different conditions."

India, led by Rohit Sharma, has made Dubai their home base for the tournament after citing security concerns that led them to refuse traveling to Pakistan. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be playing their first match in Dubai after having contested their previous games in Pakistan, where they registered convincing wins against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Bracewell noted that the conditions in Dubai, particularly the spin-friendly pitches, would require quick adaptation. "The wickets here have looked like they've taken a bit of a spin," he said. "So, it'll be good to try and get used to the wickets as quickly as we can." Despite this, he expressed confidence in his team’s ability to adjust to various playing surfaces. "We've obviously enjoyed the pitches in Pakistan. And I think we've got a pretty well-balanced side to play in any condition. So hopefully, we can continue to do that and adjust to what's in front of us."

Bracewell highlights New Zealand' strong record against India in ICC events

New Zealand’s strong record against India in ICC events is another reason Bracewell is feeling positive ahead of the encounter. Having recently defeated India 3-0 in a Test series on Indian soil, Bracewell believes this success will boost their confidence going into Sunday’s crucial match. "Obviously, coming off a great Test series win, it gives us a lot of confidence that we can, and we've got a really good record against India in ICC events," he said. "We just try and play our style of cricket and our brand of cricket, and it seems to be a good match-up so far."

Bracewell also emphasized the importance of not letting the occasion overwhelm them. "We don't like to put too much pressure on ourselves," he explained. "We like to take the game, just game by game, and not try and let the moment get to us. It's worked well for us in the past."

Who will be India's semi-final opponents?

The result of Sunday’s match will determine which team tops Group A, with both India and New Zealand already secured a spot in the semi-finals. While the match could have significant implications for momentum heading into the knockout stages, Bracewell insisted that New Zealand would approach it with the seriousness it deserves. "No, it's definitely an important game for us. Anytime you take on India at an ICC event, it's always a big occasion. We're excited about the game. And obviously, if you can win the game, then it takes a lot of momentum through to that semifinal," he said.

India’s KL Rahul, meanwhile, has made it clear that New Zealand is not a team they are taking lightly. "New Zealand have always been a very formidable and very competitive team," Rahul said. "It's been quite even, the contest, so I think it should be no different." Both teams will look to carry forward their winning momentum into what promises to be a thrilling contest in Dubai.