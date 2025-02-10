Dubai [UAE], : Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes India has an advantage in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, underlining that familiarity with Dubai's pitches will give them an edge over Pakistan in their much-anticipated clash. India has advantage, will adjust better to Dubai pitches: Harbhajan Singh

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, " The hype is being created regarding the India-Pakistan match...the team that is going to adjust better with the pitch will get a better result...India has an advantage, it will play all its matches in Dubai so it will have an idea about the pitch and conditions. Overall I feel the Indian team is better than the Pakistan team and the result will be in favour of India..."

The Former Indian bowler also stressed that while no one can replace Jasprit Bumrah, his absence provides an opportunity for others like Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami to step up, take responsibility, and prove themselves.

"When a player like Bumrah is not playing, someone else has to step up and take responsibility. No one can truly replace Bumrah, but his absence creates an opportunity for others to showcase their abilities. Players like Arshdeep and Shami have a chance to make an impact and prove themselves," he added.

Harbhajan Singh then backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to prove their match-winning abilities in the Champions Trophy, despite recent criticism over their form.

"Virat and Rohit haven't scored as many runs as expected, given their past performances. The expectations are high, and when they fall short, criticism is natural. However, with the Champions Trophy ahead, they have a great opportunity to showcase their abilities and prove how they can still win matches for India. If they don't succeed, naturally, the young players waiting in the wings will start getting more opportunities. But I still believe both have plenty of cricket left in them they are highly capable players who can still score runs," he told ANI.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also praised the growth of domestic leagues around the world, while adding that the inclusion of Indian players would further enhance the league's appeal.

"In every country, we see domestic leagues emerging, and a similar movement has started here as well. With matches being held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, many local players are getting a chance to showcase their talent, which is a positive development. Any league takes time to grow, and now in its third year, this league looks much stronger compared to the first. The potential is immense, especially with a large Indian and Asian-origin population passionate about cricket but lacking opportunities. If Indian players join, it will add to the league's appeal," he said.

"Right now, the presence of local players is limited, but if their participation increases from two to four or five, it will enhance the league's competitiveness. For that to happen, local players need to develop further, and with Indian players coming in, the excitement will only grow," he told ANI.

The thrilling two-week competition will see the world's top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.

Fans still have an opportunity to get their tickets for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 by purchasing them online or visiting physical ticket providers in Pakistan. Tickets for the final, to be played on Sunday, , will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai, as per the ICC.

