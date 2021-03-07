IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'India outplayed, out-batted and out-spun England': Hussain reckons Indian spinners 'have been in a different league'
Indian spinners once again did the bulk of the damage. (BCCI)
Indian spinners once again did the bulk of the damage. (BCCI)
cricket

'India outplayed, out-batted and out-spun England': Hussain reckons Indian spinners 'have been in a different league'

  • Nasser Hussain believes England need to take responsibility for the 1-3 series defeat against India, explaining how the home team outperformed the opposition in most of the departments.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Former captain Nasser Hussain believes England need to take responsibility for the 1-3 series defeat against India, explaining how the home team outperformed the opposition in most of the departments. England lost the fourth Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 25 runs, with Indian spinners once again doing the bulk of the damage.

R Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up a five-wicket-haul each to bowl England out by 135 in the second innings, thus capping off an emphatic series win. Hussain feels England have only themselves to blame and appreciated Indian spinners for their brilliant show.

"England can have no excuses. They've played on three of four different surfaces, they've won three of the four tosses, they've misread conditions, they've rotated their side and since that first Test match they've been hammered by 300-odd runs, by 10 wickets and now by an innings and 20-odd runs in this game," Hussain wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

"India have just completely outplayed them, out-batted and definitely out-spun them; their spinners have been in a different league."

England batsmen's ability to play spin on sub-continent pitches has been an ongoing hot debate. Although England did well in Sri Lanka, winning the series 2-0, the way their batsmen appeared clueless against the likes of Ashwin and Axar poses a lot of questions, reckons Hussain. The former England captain explained how it could be easy to brush this series under the carpet due to the rotation policy but mustn't be due to what was at stake.

"The point I'm trying to make is that I feel at the end of this series that we're going to give our cricketers a lot of excuses - 'it's county cricket', 'it's rotation', 'it's the pitch', 'it's playing in India' - players have to take responsibility, they're the ones who win or lose Test matches," Hussain said.

Hussain explained how except Joe Root and to a certain extent Ben Stokes, the rest of the players struggled against India spinners. Even when England won the first Test by 227 runs, barring Root and Stokes, there was a question mark over the rest of the English batsmen about their skills in terms of facing quality spin.

"You wouldn't say the rest have looked comfortable against left-arm spin, whether in be Lasith Embuldeniya or Axar Patel. It follows the usual downward spiral that you get on a tour and also, when the pitches are poor as they have been in the two previous Test matches, you lose that rhythm of batting," he said.

"It's tricky and even the Indian batsmen, if you look at Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, they have lost the rhythm of batting and it is very difficult for a batsman. But you would say, right from day one, if it wasn't for Root - and Stokes to a degree when he started off well - I think the batting line-up has struggled."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england nasser hussain blast joe root nasser hussain
Close
England lost 4th Test by an innings and 25 runs.(PTI)
England lost 4th Test by an innings and 25 runs.(PTI)
cricket

'Horrendous game': Gough says England were 'not good enough' in 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:49 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on the commentary on talkSPORT 2, former England fast bowler Darren Gough described England's performance as "horrendous".
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's captain Joe Root and his teammate Jonny Bairstow(Twitter)
England's captain Joe Root and his teammate Jonny Bairstow(Twitter)
cricket

‘When you play for your country, be prepared to face difficulties’: Gavaskar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that the England players should be ready to face hardship when they are representing their country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian spinners once again did the bulk of the damage. (BCCI)
Indian spinners once again did the bulk of the damage. (BCCI)
cricket

India have completely outplayed, out-batted and out-spun England: Hussain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Nasser Hussain believes England need to take responsibility for the 1-3 series defeat against India, explaining how the home team outperformed the opposition in most of the departments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Captain Virat Kohli with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Captain Virat Kohli with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

‘It takes a special leader to elevate other players’: AB de Villiers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:59 AM IST
De Villiers took to Twitter and acknowledged Kohli’s leadership under which the youngsters played with freedom and dominated the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India will face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's. (BCCI)
India will face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's. (BCCI)
cricket

'It is literally the World Cup': Kohli, others react to India reaching WTC final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:02 AM IST
  • India cricketers have reacted to the team reaching the WTC final, with Virat Kohli saying the team deserved a place in the final having played some impressive cricket in the last couple of years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar plays a shot during 4th Test against England(REUTERS)
Washington Sundar plays a shot during 4th Test against England(REUTERS)
cricket

'People don’t recognise that he grew up as a batsman all who could bowl'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:15 AM IST
During the post-match press conference, Ashwin said that it’s surprising to see people don’t recognize Sundar’s batting talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates 50 runs against Australia during 5th T20I(AP)
New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates 50 runs against Australia during 5th T20I(AP)
cricket

New Zealand beat Australia by 7 wickets, win T20I series 3-2

AP, Wellington, New Zealand
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Guptill posted his 17th T20 from 33 balls and moved to second place behind Virat Kohli on the list to top run-scorers in T20 internationals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant goes after the ball. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant goes after the ball. (BCCI)
cricket

He was told to lose weight, respect game, work hard on keeping: Shastri on Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • India vs England: From being left out of India's Playing XI to smashing a third Test century, Rishabh Pant finds himself on a different playing field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar drives en route to his highest Test score. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar drives en route to his highest Test score. (BCCI)
cricket

Washington Sundar keeps building on India’s resilience theme

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • In a previous era, it wouldn’t have come as a big surprise, but India’s current set of lower-order players have built a reputation as tough fighters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel appeals successfully. (BCCI)
Axar Patel appeals successfully. (BCCI)
cricket

England made Axar look like Bedi and Underwood rolled in one: Michael Vaughan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • India vs England: Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Joe Root and Co. made Axar Patel look like a combination of Derek Underwood and Bishan Singh Bedi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant scored his 3rd Test century during the fourth England Test. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant scored his 3rd Test century during the fourth England Test. (BCCI)
cricket

'He pulls a reverse sweep to a guy who has 600 wickets'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • India vs England: Acknowledging that it is difficult to keep Rishabh Pant quiet, England captain Joe Root said it takes a lot of skill and courage to reverse sweep a bowler like James Anderson who has 600 wickets to his name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant plays a reverse sweet against James Anderson in 4th test in Ahmedabad(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant plays a reverse sweet against James Anderson in 4th test in Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

'Would definitely reverse sweep a fast bowler again if I get a chance': Pant

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Pant’s reverse sweep on Day 2 of the India vs England 4th Test had impressed the cricketing fraternity a lot. The likes of Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff and Harbhajan Singh even took to Twitter to express their feelings after watching that shot which was adjudged the moment of the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former cricketers reacted after India beat England 3-1
Former cricketers reacted after India beat England 3-1
cricket

Noted former cricketers tweet after 4th Test, hail India and slam England

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Former India cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Suresh Raina and former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell hailed India’s performance but did not forget to talk about the poor show by Joe Root’s men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of players gathering ahead of a PSL match(PCB)
File image of players gathering ahead of a PSL match(PCB)
cricket

PCB's medical chief submits resignation to chairman Mani after PSL postponement

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:28 PM IST
A spokesman for the board confirmed that Dr Saleem has sent his resignation to the PCB chairman but no decision has been taken on its acceptance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne(AP)
Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne(AP)
cricket

Dimuth Karunaratne returns as Sri Lanka name Test squad for West Indies series

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, and Lasith Embuldeniya will leave for the Caribbean on Saturday night to take part in the Test series, which starts from March 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP