'India is the best team. Now we know the real standard': Bangladesh coach hails Rohit, hints at difference with Pakistan

Bangladesh were not ready for India's assault with the first innings in Kanpur, admitted head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe. The Sri Lankan said they were late in reacting to India's batters' ultra-aggressive approach because they hadn't seen anything like that in Test cricket before. After eight sessions were lost due to the weather and wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, there were only two days of play remaining in the Test match. Bangladesh were 107/3 when play resumed on Day 4. Inda's bowlers took a little more than a session to take the remaining seven Bangladeshi wickets and bowl them out for 233 but what followed after that was simply mindboggling. Bangladesh's head coach Chandika Hathurusingha speaks during a press conference after India beat Bangladesh 2-0(AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit three boundaries in the first over of India's innings and captain Rohit Sharma charged down the track to the first ball he faced and deposited it for a six over long on. India brought up their 50 in 3 overs, the fastest-ever in Test cricket's history in. The Carnage didn't stop. Rohit was dismissed by but Jaiswal kept going as India broke their own record for the fastest-ever team hundred in Test cricket by reaching there in 10.1 overs.

Jaiswal scored 72 off 51 balls, Virat Kohli hit 47 off 35 balls, while KL Rahul blasted 68 off 43 balls as India declared their innings 285/9 in 34.4 overs, enjoying a lead of 52 runs.

Bangladesh were made to bat again towards the end of Day 4 and they lost a couple of wickets by stumps. On the final, Ashwin, Bumrah and Jadeja stifled the Bangladesh batters and bowled them out in the extended first session.

Chasing a target of 95, Jaiswal once again took centerstage with 51 off 45 balls as India reached home in 17.2 overs to sweep the series.

“This approach was not seen before and we did not react quickly. Credit to Rohit (Sharma) and his team for taking such an approach and making a game out of it,” Hathurusinghe said.

Understandably, Hathurusinghe said the defeat was painful, especially coming to these shores after a 2-0 series win over Pakistan. “This defeat is really hurting us. Batting has been disappointing. We have not been performing to our potential in the last few series,” the coach added.

Asked if his bowlers did a better job than the batters, Hathurusinghe said he won't compare his players.

“Both are my players. Another factor is the quality of the opposition, and the skill level on display in this series was very high. We are learning a lot from here.”

‘India is the toughest assignment’: Bangladesh head coach

Hathurusinghe said the series taught his side about the areas they needed to improve. “Going forward, we will know what the top standard is, since this is the best team. Playing India is the toughest assignment at this stage, so we know how much we need to improve,” he added.

The former Lankan batter said he is not sure whether Litton Das and Mushfuqur Rahim should be promoted up the order.

The coach said he was not sure if veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had played his last Test.

“As far as I know, he will be playing the Test against South Africa,” he said.

Shakib had expressed the desire to play his farewell Test at home when South Africa arrive for a series, but feared for his safety upon return to Bangladesh where he is facing murder charges.

“I thought that maybe they forgot this is a Test match. There are plenty of days and this is of course the last day,” said Gavaskar on air. “Some of the shots that we saw, from Shanto — you’re right, when the shot comes off it looks brilliant. When it doesn’t come off, you have to think, what have you tried to do?”

Gavaskar also pointed out that Shadman Islam should have taken more responsibility after being the first Bangladesh batter to hit a half-century on Indian soil. “Then Shadman after reaching his half-century, playing a loose shot outside the off stump, these are things where he could have capitalised and gone on to get a hundred.”