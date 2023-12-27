‘India isn’t the team without…’: Makhaya Ntini indirectly calls India star irreplaceable, points out SA’s big worry

Given the way things are transpiring at the Supersport Park in Centurion, where India are playing South Africa in the first Test of the series, the visitors could be up bowling pretty soon - as early as Day 2. If no further rain, India will be resuming their innings on 208/8 with KL Rahul key, but in all likelihood, be bowled out today, allowing the India bowlers to replicate what the Proteas did on Tuesday. Kagiso Rabada picked up the 14th Test five-wicket haul of his career, and today, all eyes will be on his Indian counterparts to get India back in the game. Centurion: India's coach Rahul Dravid with skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, in Centurion, South Africa(PTI)

Prasidh Krishna, who is making his Test debut, will certainly generate interest, but once again, the focus would be Jasprit Bumrah and how he goes about his business. This is the first time since the 2023 World Cup final that BOOM is playing for India, and everyone, including South Africa great Makhaya Ntini is excited at the prospect of watching him bowl in full swing. In fact, so psyched is Bumrah that he feels without him, India is not the same force in world cricket.

“Look where Bumrah releases the ball. He releases the ball from the top of his head. So, he gets the angle to bring the ball back in. He can get deliveries to straighten after pitching,” Ntini told PTI.

“I don’t know if he has powerful wrists and action is always the same, that’s how beautiful it is. His yorkers, he doesn’t miss any, those are the things everyone gets to enjoy. India isn’t the team without Bumrah.”

‘How can Rabada get to 400 wickets if South Africa play only a handful of Tests?’

While Ntini was all praise for Bumrah, he express certain frustration with South Africa and their limited participation in Test cricket, which in turn is hurting the performance of their players. That Rabada has picked 285 wickets in his Test career is a bloody fine achievement for a Test cricketer, but to do so over 9 years underlines SA’s love-hate relationship with Test matches.

Rabada is South Africa’s 7th-highest wicket-taker among pacers. He is trailing Jacques Kallis by six - Kallis achieved a remarkable 291 wickets in 165 Tests. At the top of the list is Dale Steyn, who boasts an impressive 439 wickets in just 93 matches. Following closely, Shaun Pollock ended his illustrious career with 421 wickets in 108 matches. Ntini secured 390 wickets in 101 Tests himself, while the legendary Allan Donald marked his legacy with 330 wickets in 72 Tests.

"He is already up there. When you talk about those guys, when you talk about those bowlers, they have passed the 400-mark and KG is chasing the 300-mark. But we have got a massive problem. You are playing two Test matches a year and what is that? Do you think this guy (Rabada) can hold up till he gets to that milestone? It's not going to be easy for the nature of games (number of matches and formats) that is being given to South Africa to play against other countries," he added.

“Your country is your priority. Take the example of Kagiso. How many Test matches has he played and he still continues to play IPL. If Gerald Coetzee today thinks that he is getting a million rands and what he should do now, that will be his biggest mistake.”