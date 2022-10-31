'India kabhi nahi chaahega ki Pakistan aagey jaaye. The way they were fielding...': Ex-PAK skipper's audacious remark

Pakistan had their hopes pinned on Team India for their chances of progress in the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh had increased their hope with a thrilling win against Zimbabwe on Sunday morning before they opened their account in the tournament with a win against Netherlands. Pakistan hence needed India to beat South Africa to further boost their chances of making the semis. But much to their dismay, South Africa inflicted India their first defeat in the tournament as they lost by 5 wickets to also concede the top spot in the points table. With chances of Babar Azam-led side hurt immensely, former Pakistan captain Salim Malik made an audacious statement, accusing that India lost on purpose to deny their neighbours a progress into the semis.

Pakistan suffered twin losses at the start of the tournament. India beat them in their opener in Melbourne before Zimbabwe inflicted a shocker to beat Pakistan by one run. Pakistan's chances of making the knockouts hence relied on other factors besides winning their remaining three. But with India's defeat, their dependence on other factors have increased more.

Speaking to 24 News HD after India's loss in Perth, Malik accused Rohit Sharma-led side of purposely hurting Pakistan's chances and explained that he believes his statement based on the way India fielded in the match.

“India kabhi nahi chahega Pakistan aage jaaye (India will never want Pakistan to progress),” Mailk said.

“Agar aaj Indian fielding thodi si behtar karta to match jeet jaate. Mera khayal hai sabse disappointing ye tha ki aaj India ne bahut gandi fielding kari. Ye catch chutne waale nahi hai (If India would have fielded better they might have won the match. India were real poor in the field those chances they missed were really easy),” he added.

“Hamesha India-Pakistan ka rivalry rahi hai. Magar jo unjone fielding ki hai no doubt unhone shuruwaat mey kaafi try kar rahe they, josh dikha rahe they, magar jo fielding ki hai usmey mujhe thoda sa hai ki wo kabhi bhi Pakistan ko like nahi karte (There is always been a rivalry between India and Pakistan. They were showing passion and intent initially but the fielding was below par and I have my doubt tha India don’t like Pakistan).”

Pakistan can still make the semis with their impending game against South Africa on Wednesday being of utmost importance. They will face Bangladesh in their final match on November 6.

