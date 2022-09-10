India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Online

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Streaming: It will be the return of some of the biggest superstars in world cricket, as they play for the cause of road safety awareness in a 21-day long ‘Road Safety World Series’ tournament. India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar, legendary southpaw Yuvraj Singh and star former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be among the many ex-India stars in action on the first day of the series, as the side takes on South Africa legends in the curtain-raiser.

The South Africa Legends side boasts of a star-studded lineup in captain Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, and Lance Klusener among others. India Legends are the defending champions of the tournament; the side, under the captaincy of Tendulkar, had beaten Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final of the 2020/21 edition in Raipur.

The first leg of the tournament takes place in Kanpur, with each side playing seven matches. The top-4 sides from the eight-team series qualify for the semi-finals, which take place in Raipur. The final will also be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

As the legends of the game return to action in the tournament, take a look at the live streaming details for the opening match in Kanpur:

When will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Where will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

At what time will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match start?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on Voot. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

