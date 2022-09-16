India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 on TV and online

The Legends League Cricket tournament, featuring several former cricketers and legends is beginning on Friday with an exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants . Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag will be leading India Maharajas while Jacques Kallis, the ex-South Africa all-rounder will be captaining the World Giants in a match that promises to produce a spectacle and act as the perfect curtain-raiser to the main tournament that follows.

The match will see some of the biggest erstwhile cricketers namely Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammed Kaif, Ajay Jadeja, Matt Prior, Parthiv Patel and Sanath Jayasuriya in action to name a few. It sure promises to provide nostalgic moments to the fans who might witness Lee's deadly yorkers, Muralitharan's vicious spin, Pathan's power hitting, Kaif's brilliant catches and Jayasuriya's fierce opening and take them on a trip down memory lane. The proceeds of the exhibition match will be given to Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

Here are the live streaming details for the exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants.

When will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match be played?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will be played on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Where will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match be played?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will be played at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

What time will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match start?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00PM IST

Which TV channels will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match?

The live streaming of the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

