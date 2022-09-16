Home / Cricket / India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 on TV and online

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 on TV and online

cricket
Published on Sep 16, 2022 03:05 PM IST

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming: Find out live broadcast and streaming details of Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Maharajas and World Giants.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming When and Where to Watch(PTI)
India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming When and Where to Watch(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Legends League Cricket tournament, featuring several former cricketers and legends is beginning on Friday with an exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants . Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag will be leading India Maharajas while Jacques Kallis, the ex-South Africa all-rounder will be captaining the World Giants in a match that promises to produce a spectacle and act as the perfect curtain-raiser to the main tournament that follows.

The match will see some of the biggest erstwhile cricketers namely Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammed Kaif, Ajay Jadeja, Matt Prior, Parthiv Patel and Sanath Jayasuriya in action to name a few. It sure promises to provide nostalgic moments to the fans who might witness Lee's deadly yorkers, Muralitharan's vicious spin, Pathan's power hitting, Kaif's brilliant catches and Jayasuriya's fierce opening and take them on a trip down memory lane. The proceeds of the exhibition match will be given to Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

Here are the live streaming details for the exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants.

When will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match be played?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will be played on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Where will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match be played?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will be played at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

What time will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match start?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00PM IST

Which TV channels will India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match?

The live streaming of the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
virender sehwag jacques kallis cricket + 1 more
virender sehwag jacques kallis cricket

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out