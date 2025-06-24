India 'need Virat Kohli' plea issued after bowlers struggle for wickets: 'He could do the job of 3 people,' says Shastri

There are cricketing tactics where a captain sets up a trap in coordination with the bowler to get a breakthrough. There are instances of individual brilliance from a bowler or a fielder that result in a wicket. Sometimes, it's the mistake of a batter. And there are times when certain individuals get under the skin of the batters to frustrate them and induce a mistake. Virat Kohli was a master of that. Sort of the Javed Miandad of modern-day cricket in terms of getting in the face of the opposition, trying to pick a fight, which often got the best out of him. Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said India were missing this element during the series opener of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley in Leeds. India gave England a stiff but gettable target of 371 on a good batting surface but failed to make early inroads.

Unlike in the first innings, where Jasprit Bumrah made light work of Zak Crawley in the first over, the England opener, with his batting partner Ben Duckett, gave a much better reply in the second innings. The duo made sure England did not lose a wicket in the final half-hour of Day 4. On Day 5, resuming at 21/0, Crawley and Duckett did an excellent job negating a testing spell from Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Shastri, who was in the commentary box when Bumrah and Siraj were toiling away without any wickets to show for, said India needed someone like Kohli in the field to make things happen.

“India need someone to do a Kohli. Should be someone designated. Kohli could do it for 3 people. Get in the face,” Shastri said.

Why India are missing Virat Kohli

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket a week before India announced their squad for the England tour. A legendary batter in all formats, Kohli was also known for being a feisty character in the field. He would not shy away from picking up a fight with an opposition player, which many believed brought the best of him.

Former England captain Michael Atherton, who was in the commentary box along with Shastri, said Mohammed Siraj could be the one who could do what Kohli did in the field. Siraj loves to have a word with the batters, trying to get under their skin, especially when they are going well. But on Day 5 of the Headingley Test, even Siraj appeared quieter than usual.

India had no breakthrough in the first 90 minutes of the morning session under overcast conditions as Crawley and Duckett took England's total past the 100-run mark. Duckett also reached his half-century in a confident manner, taking advantage of the looseness provided by India's not-so-impressive backup pacers Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.