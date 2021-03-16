IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'Not worried about it at all': Ashwin explains why he finds questions on return to white-ball cricket as 'laughable'
Cricket - Fourth Test - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 6, 2021. India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. REUTERS/Amit Dave(REUTERS)
Cricket - Fourth Test - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 6, 2021. India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. REUTERS/Amit Dave
cricket

'Not worried about it at all': Ashwin explains why he finds questions on return to white-ball cricket as 'laughable'

Ashwin's last appearance in white-ball cricket for India was back in July 2017, in a T20I game against West Indies.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:29 AM IST

India off-spinner R Ashwin has truly announced his return to the big stage after a spectacular performance in Australia in the Test series and then following it up with another remarkable showing in the home Test series against England. Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker among spinners in Australia, picking 12 wickets in 3 games.

Against England, the India bowler claimed 32 wickets in 4 Tests, the most by any players in the series. He was a crucial aspect of India's 3-1 Test series win against the Joe Root-led side, and the 34-year-old also showcased his skills with the bat in both series.

Also read: Mature Suryakumar Yadav finally gets his due

So, it came as a surprise when Ashwin was not named in the T20I squad against England, and questions were raised if the off-spinner should be given a chance in the limited-overs squad as well.

Ashwin's last appearance in white-ball cricket for India was back in July 2017, in a T20I game against West Indies. On being asked about whether he wishes to make a return to white-ball cricket, Ashwin explained why he finds these questions as "laughable".

"A lot of times people tell these lines on leadership forums that 'you need to compete with yourself. But I have definitely found the balance and learned in life about how I must be competing with myself and be at complete peace when I am doing that," Ashwin told India Today.

"Because when some of these questions are asked about my ODI return, T20I return, white-ball dreams, and all these things, I find those questions are really laughable because I am totally at peace and extremely happy with the life I am leading right now," he added.

"That given an opportunity anywhere, I would make a game-breaking performance which I am almost certain about because of the space I find myself in.

"What questions people have to ask, what opinions people have, I am not worried about at all. As of now, every single game I play out there in the park, I want to leave a smile on my face and everybody else's," Ashwin signed off.

