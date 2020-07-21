e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India pacers capable of knocking over any top order: Brett Lee

India pacers capable of knocking over any top order: Brett Lee

Lee, one of the fastest bowlers of all time, reckons that even though Australia, being the hosts will have an edge during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year, India’s pacers give Virat Kohli’s team a huge chance.

cricket Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mohammed Shami celebrates a Test wicket for India.
Mohammed Shami celebrates a Test wicket for India.(Getty Images)
         

Former Australia quick Brett Lee had lauded India’s pace attack and is convinced that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are capable of getting the better of any team’s top order. Lee, one of the fastest bowlers of all time, reckons that even though Australia, being the hosts will have an edge during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year, India’s pacers give Virat Kohli’s team a huge chance.

“India have got some extremely good pace bowlers that are capable of knocking over any top order. Once again, I think it comes down to how the ball will swing or not swing in different conditions (Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney),” Lee told PTI.

“Playing at home obviously gives you that advantage, but that said I know that India will pack a full-strength squad to tour Australia. I still believe if Australia is to win our bowlers hold the key.”

The Kookaburra seam is not as pronounced as Dukes or SG Test balls and Lee reckons the flattening of seam coupled with ban on saliva promises to make it that bit tougher for the bowlers. The former pacer did not rule out the use of artificial substances as a replacement for saliva to ensure fast bowlers stay relevant. Some former cricketers have suggested the use of wax in proportionate portion which can help the ball retain shine during an innings.

“It will definitely change the way the game is played so we don’t want to make it even harder for bowlers even more than it is currently is,” Lee said. “Essentially you do need saliva to keep the new ball shiny and also the old ball to reverse swing. Usually (fast bowlers) use less saliva on a new ball compared to the old one. Maybe they need to come up with some artificial substance that they can use.”

Lee, who was part of the ‘invincible’ Australian teams, that won 16 Test matches in a row, and claimed back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007, has shown in confidence in Tim Paine and believes the wicketkeeper batsman is the right choice to lead the team. Under Paine, Australia lost 1-2 to India in Tests at home drew the Ashes in England last year, but Lee reckons the 25-year-old deserves plenty of cricket for the way he’s led the Test team.

“Yes, Australia have had some wonderful leaders which involves set the tone for the generations to follow. I was very lucky to play under two of my favourites in Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting,” said Lee. “I think Tim Paine has done a tremendous job and should be complimented for the way that he has led the side. Keeping in mind he’s had a few dramas to deal with, he’s still the right man for the job.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy ‘burdens’: Jaishankar
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy ‘burdens’: Jaishankar
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In