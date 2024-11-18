Menu Explore
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
'India paid the price of being complacent': Ravi Shastri minces no words in 'ASAP' message to Gambhir ahead of AUS Tests

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 18, 2024 09:14 PM IST

Ravi Shastri said that India paid the price of being complacent against New Zealand and that they would be hurting

India legend Ravi Shastri, on Monday, sent a final message to India head coach Gautam Gambhir, saying that his most important assignment will be to ensure that the team gets off to a great start in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after a humiliating whitewash at home against New Zealand.

Ravi Shastri has a message for Gautam Gambhir ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Test series(Getty/Agencies)
Ravi Shastri has a message for Gautam Gambhir ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Test series(Getty/Agencies)

India suffered an unprecedented 3-0 clean sweep at home earlier this month - their first loss on home turf in 12 years, which saw them lose the top spot in the World Test Championship points table and left their chances of making the final in a precarious spot.

Shastri, speaking on the recent episode of The ICC Review, said that India paid the price of being complacent against New Zealand and that they would be hurting, but backed the side to script a turnaround in Australia.

“India will be smarting from that defeat in that series against New Zealand because they were caught unawares,” Shastri said. “They were a little complacent and they paid the price for it. But having said that, it's a very proud team, this Indian team.”

“I think the most important thing will be to ensure that they start off well, they keep the players in a good state of mind. That will be the most important thing for the coach,” Shastri added.

'India would like to get back on track ASAP'

India have been the best touring side in Australia in the last five years, having won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under in their previous two visits—the 2018/19 and 2020/21 tours.

Despite heading into the series on the back of a loss at home and major concerns around their batting, particularly concerning their two senior batters - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shastri believes the first two matches against Australia will decide India's fate in the series.

“They would be hurting and they'd like to get back on track ASAP. The best way to bounce back from such a series, is start off another series in a good manner," he noted.

“So the first two Test matches become extremely crucial, going ahead.”

The five-match series will begin next week in Perth, followed by a Day/Night match in Adelaide next month. India captain Rohit Sharma, who had his second child last week, will miss the opener.

