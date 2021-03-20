IND USA
India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL Rahul retain spot in series decider?
India's KL Rahul in action.(REUTERS)
India's KL Rahul in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL Rahul retain spot in series decider?

  • With the T20I World Cup coming up, India will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:19 AM IST

India will face off against England in the all-important 5th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The match will decide the series which is currently levelled at 2-2 after Virat Kohli & o. won the 4th T20I by 8 runs. Kohli will be eager to win across all formats against England, and with the T20I World Cup coming up, India will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series. But there might be a few tweaks India may make for the epic finale.

Here is our predicted XI of India for the 5th T20I against England:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has not been in good form this series, but he can be a match-winner on his day. India will not drop him from the final.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan had a great showing as an opener in his debut game, but he was pushed down the order in the next, and then dropped from the 4th T20I. With KL Rahul struggling, he might replace him at the top in the series decider.

Virat Kohli (c): The India captain has been in superb form in the series, but he failed to get going in the 4th T20I. In the crucial game, he will be India's key player.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav grasped the opportunity when it came his way with a blistering 57-run knock. He is a sure shot in the playing XI.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant has contributed with quick runs, but has not really fired as much the fans expected him to. He will be eager to make amends in the final.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has been the silent backbone of India's middle-order in this series. He will hope for another big showing in the fifth T20I.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has not really fired as much as it was expected him of in this series. But he is a game-changer, and India would not drop him for the crucial game.

Axar Patel: Washington Sundar gave away 52 runs in his 4 overs in the 4th T20I, and he might be replaced by Axar Patel, who can also bat lower down the order.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has been impressive with the ball throughout the series, and he will be eager to perform in the final game as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the daunting task of leading India's bowling line-up in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's absence, and he has done it well.

Yuzvendra Chahal: While Rahul Chahar was impressive on Friday, picking up two wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal is a tested customer in pressure games, and may find his team back in place of the Mumbai Indians spinner.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Topics
india vs england
