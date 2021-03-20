India vs England Live Score 5th T20I: Kohli & Morgan to battle it out in nail-biting series decider, toss upcoming

India vs England, 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: The series decider could not have been more beautifully set up than this. England won the first one, and then India levelled the series. England took lead again, and then India pulled one back again. Now, with the series levelled at 2-2, both Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan have a chance to claim the trophy. But only one can win. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 5th T20I:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON