India Predicted XI for 1st ODI vs England: Shikhar Dhawan returns, who will replace injured Virat Kohli?

With Virat Kohli reportedly ruled out of India's first ODI against England, the visitors would be looking to out try out new options have at the No.3 position. India haven't participated in much ODI cricket since the 2019 World Cup, but with the 2023 World Cup now on the horizon, coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma will need to begin working on their combinations and tactics, with the road beginning at the Kia Oval in London.

In the absence of KL Rahul, several batters will be hoping to hammer home their presence in the first team with strong performances. This will include Shikhar Dhawan, who will accompany Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. With Dhawan announced as captain for the tour of West Indies, he is likely seen as a central figure in India’s plans for the 2023 World Cup, and his partnership with Rohit in ODI cricket has always been highly successful. Kohli also would have been expected to hold on to his regular No.3 position despite his recent drop in form if he is able to recover from his injury and the Indian team management decide to risk playing the former captain.

If he doesn't then it will be easy choice for the Indian team management as they won't have to choose between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, who otherwise would have been in a battle for a middle-order's slot. However, his short-ball struggles will be concerning: it is too obvious a flaw for a top international batter to have. Dravid could persist with Iyer, him having scored an important 80 in difficult conditions against West Indies in India’s last ODI, but will know he has a top quality alternative in the wings.

Rishabh Pant will bat and be the wicketkeeper as well, but will need to be wary of Ishan Kishan on the sidelines, who will be eager to prove that he is worth a spot in the middle order himself. Hardik Pandya could come in at 6 with Ravindra Jadeja following in at 7, their all-round skills and power-hitting ability important for the balance of the team. The number 8 squad will be interesting: Shardul Thakur might be chosen for his batting ability, but equally, Prasidh Krishna has shown immense promise in ODI cricket, having taken 6 wickets in 3 ODIs when England visited in 2021, and 9 in 3 against West Indies earlier this year. Krishna’s selection might leave India a batter short.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar not part of the squad in the ODIs, Mohammed Shami will step in as one of the senior bowlers, alongside Jasprit Bumrah. They will be supported by Yuzvendra Chahal as the primary spinner, whose form is reason for optimism for India.

India vs England Predicted XI, 1st ODI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan

Top order: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Power-hitters: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Pace bowling options: Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya

Spin bowliing options: Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

India Predicted XI for 1st ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

