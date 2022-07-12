Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India Predicted XI for 1st ODI vs England: Shikhar Dhawan returns, who will replace injured Virat Kohli?
cricket

India Predicted XI for 1st ODI vs England: Shikhar Dhawan returns, who will replace injured Virat Kohli?

With Virat Kohli reportedly ruled out of the first ODI with a groin injury he suffered during the third T20I against England, India could try out a new option at number three.
With Virat Kohli ikely to sit out due to a groin injury, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are both likely to feature in the first ODI.(Action Images via Reuters)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 07:34 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

With Virat Kohli reportedly ruled out of India's first ODI against England, the visitors would be looking to out try out new options have at the No.3 position. India haven't participated in much ODI cricket since the 2019 World Cup, but with the 2023 World Cup now on the horizon, coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma will need to begin working on their combinations and tactics, with the road beginning at the Kia Oval in London.

In the absence of KL Rahul, several batters will be hoping to hammer home their presence in the first team with strong performances. This will include Shikhar Dhawan, who will accompany Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. With Dhawan announced as captain for the tour of West Indies, he is likely seen as a central figure in India’s plans for the 2023 World Cup, and his partnership with Rohit in ODI cricket has always been highly successful. Kohli also would have been expected to hold on to his regular No.3 position despite his recent drop in form if he is able to recover from his injury and the Indian team management decide to risk playing the former captain.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Former India selector's reply to Kapil Dev's 'Virat Kohli can be dropped' remark

If he doesn't then it will be easy choice for the Indian team management as they won't have to choose between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, who otherwise would have been in a battle for a middle-order's slot. However, his short-ball struggles will be concerning: it is too obvious a flaw for a top international batter to have. Dravid could persist with Iyer, him having scored an important 80 in difficult conditions against West Indies in India’s last ODI, but will know he has a top quality alternative in the wings.

Rishabh Pant will bat and be the wicketkeeper as well, but will need to be wary of Ishan Kishan on the sidelines, who will be eager to prove that he is worth a spot in the middle order himself. Hardik Pandya could come in at 6 with Ravindra Jadeja following in at 7, their all-round skills and power-hitting ability important for the balance of the team. The number 8 squad will be interesting: Shardul Thakur might be chosen for his batting ability, but equally, Prasidh Krishna has shown immense promise in ODI cricket, having taken 6 wickets in 3 ODIs when England visited in 2021, and 9 in 3 against West Indies earlier this year. Krishna’s selection might leave India a batter short.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar not part of the squad in the ODIs, Mohammed Shami will step in as one of the senior bowlers, alongside Jasprit Bumrah. They will be supported by Yuzvendra Chahal as the primary spinner, whose form is reason for optimism for India.

India vs England Predicted XI, 1st ODI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan

Top order: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Power-hitters: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Pace bowling options: Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya

Spin bowliing options: Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

India Predicted XI for 1st ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs england virat kohli rohit sharma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP