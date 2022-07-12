Former India selector's 'World Cup' reply to Kapil Dev's 'Virat Kohli can be dropped' remark

Former India captain Kapil Dev's remark on Virat Kohli created quite a stir in world cricket. Amid Kohli's poor returns with the bat, Kapil, in a recent interview, opined that if a bowler with the pedigree of Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from the Test line-up then so can be Kohli. However, former India selector Sarandeep Singh on Monday, came up with a reply to Kapil Dev's remark.

In the absence of Kohli in the last two T20I series - against South Africa and Ireland - Deepak Hooda performed impressively as a top-order batter which sparked debate over the need for Kohli in the Indian line-up. He impressed the selectors with a sensational ton in Ireland and scored a quick-fire 33 in the first T20I against England. However, he lost his spot to Kohli, who made a return to the Indian side after a small break, but was dismissed for just 1 in the second T20I.

Speaking on Kohli's form and the debate surrounding his place in the Indian side, Kapil told ABP News, "Play in-form players when you have loads of options. You can't just go by reputation, but you have to look for current form. You can be an established player but that doesn't mean that you will be given chances even if you fail five games in a row. If world No. 2 Test bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then your No. 1 batter can also be dropped."

However, Sarandeep stood in contrary to Kapil's words and rather reacted to the statement saying the Kohli has the ability to single-handedly win India World Cups.

"What are the selectors doing to understand where is his batting going wrong? He shouldn't be dropped. Everybody knows his capabilities and his potential. He can single-handedly win you World Cups," he told Times Now.

The former Indian cricketer was however furious at the decision of resting Kohli for the West Indies ODI series.

"Why is he being given rest then? What is this illogical way of selecting players? He plays one series then rest and then he plays another series. Make him play if he is not performing, that's the only way for him coming back to form," he added.

