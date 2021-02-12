IND USA
Chennai: Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?

  • Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to claw their way back into the series with a spirited performance in the second Test in Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:15 AM IST

India would be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat in the first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After a successful tour of Australia, a lot was expected from the Indian cricket team. However, England had other plans as they completely blew away the hosts in Chennai.

England scored a massive 578 runs in the first innings and India never recovered from there as they were chasing the visitors for the majority of the match. Eventually, they lost the match by 227 runs and are now 0-1 down in the four-match series. Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to claw their way back into the series with a spirited performance in the second Test in Chennai.

READ | 'This is my first trip to India': Leach says he wasn't sure if he 'wanted to play cricket again' after Pant onslaught

Let's take a look at the predicted XI for India:

Rohit Sharma: The right-hander hasn't looked comfortable on the crease as he looked shaky in both the innings of the first Test: Rohit would be hoping to score some runs in the second Test to justify his spot in the team.

Shubman Gill: The 23-year-old wasn't able to set the stage on fire in the first Test and would be hoping to bounce back in the second game.

Cheteshwar Pujara: He stitched an important partnership with Pant in the first innings which saved the blushes for India. He would be looking to continue his good form with the bat.

Virat Kohli: The Indian captain was the sole batsman to score runs in the fourth innings in the first Test. India need a masterclass from captain Kohli to get back into the series.

Ajinkya Rahane: Since his hundred in Melbourne, Rahane hasn't been able to fire with the bat. The team management would want him to find his form in the coming matches.


Rishabh Pant: The Delhi wicket-keeper batsman's counter-attack in the first Test was a joy to watch as he dismantled Jack Leach.

Washington Sundar: He performed with the bat as he hit an unbeaten 85 runs in the second innings for India. That might have saved his place in the side.

Axar Patel: The left-arm spinner was a lock-in for the first Test but an injury forced him out. He would come in the place of Shahbaz Nadeem.

R Ashwin: He showed why he is regarded as one of the best spinners in the world as he picked 6 wickets in the second innings. Ashwin might again be the tormentor in chief on his home ground.

Ishant Sharma: The veteran pacer picked his 300th Test wicket in the first match and his consistency with the ball would be a boost for Team India.

Jasprit Bumrah: He wasn't at his best in the first Test. But you can never count out Bumrah as a wicket-taking spell is just around the corner.

