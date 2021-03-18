IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give KL Rahul another chance despite poor form?
India's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
India's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give KL Rahul another chance despite poor form?

  • India vs England 4th T20I: Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST

The 4th T20I between India and England is a do-or-die encounter for the hosts. Team India, after responding to the loss in the first game with a win in the second, slumped to a disappointing eight-wicket defeat in the third. Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler. Now, to stay alive in the series, they must regroup on Thursday (March 18) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad to beat the world's number 1 side in the shortest format of the game. But it could come at the cost of some tough decisions.

READ | India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Here is the probable playing XI for India:-

Rohit Sharma: After sitting out the first two T20Is, Rohit returned to the side in the third match and opened with KL Rahul. Though unconvincing during his short 17-ball stay, he is only a few good shots away from an impactful innings.

Ishan Kishan: On his debut in the second T20I, the youngster opened the batting with Rahul and scored an entertaining fifty. With KL Rahul scoring just one run in the three matches so far, Kishan is likely to return to the top of the order.

Virat Kohli: The skipper is in fine form and he's at his best when he bats at number three. In the last game, he came in at 4 as India tried to fit all three openers. However, he is likely to return to his preferred spot as he may opt against picking Rahul given the series is on the line.

Shreyas Iyer: He hit a fine fifty in the first game but didn't get much to bat in the second. Despite not being at his best in the last game, he is likely to come in at No.4.

Suryakumar Yadav: He didn't get a chance to bat on his debut in the second game and was dropped for the third game without having done much wrong. India's middle-order woes were exposed in the previous game and considering Yadav's ability to score quickly, he is likely to find a place.

Rishabh Pant: The southpaw has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in this format with three consecutive 20+ scores. Given the form he is currently him, the side would rely on his exploits.

Hardik Pandya: The swashbuckling all-rounder from Baroda, like Kohli has mentioned multiple times in the past, is an instrumental part of the team. His fitness levels are on the rise, as he has started bowling again, and assisted his skipper very well at the death with the bat on Tuesday.

Washington Sundar: The off-spinning all-rounder has been among the wicket thus far in the series. And he sure can bat well. He continues to remain an important member of that lower middle-order.

Deepak Chahar: The right-arm pacer is likely to come in for Shardul Thakur who, apart from the second game, has gone wicketless. Moreover, he has leaked runs. Deepak Chahar is known for his prowess with the new ball and could play his first game of the series on Thursday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Comeback man has been in subdued form. Though economical, he has only managed to pick one wicket. But he has a lot of experience in the bank and is likely to spearhead the attack once again.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been off-color so far, bagging just two wickets so far. However, he is one of the few players who can turn the game on its head single-handedly. Hence, and with the all-important game next, the management is likely to continue to trust him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
VVS Laxman in conversation at an event.(Twitter)
cricket

He will be disappointed: VVS explains what’s going wrong with Rahul’s technique

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,.(PTI)
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,.(PTI)
cricket

KL Rahul caught in a downward spiral

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:45 AM IST
  • With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and facing a must-win fourth game here on Thursday, the focus is on an off-colour Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli (C) watches the ball after playing a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 16, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE(AFP)
India's captain Virat Kohli (C) watches the ball after playing a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 16, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE(AFP)
cricket

‘The first six he hit off me was a hell of a shot’: Mark Wood

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Reacting to Kohli’s power-hitting, Wood said that the Indian captain played some really good shots and ‘good players are allowed to do that’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
India's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give Rahul another chance?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • India vs England 4th T20I: Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag during the Hindustan Times Mint-Asia Leadership Summit, in Singapore.(HT Photo)
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag during the Hindustan Times Mint-Asia Leadership Summit, in Singapore.(HT Photo)
cricket

Sehwag reveals what could have led to Virat Kohli's obsession with fitness

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • Even when Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarty failed their fitness tests ahead of the T20I series, Kohli has emphasised that there is no compromise on that ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Indian batsman Rohit Sharma during the third T20I against India(PTI)
Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Indian batsman Rohit Sharma during the third T20I against India(PTI)
cricket

'Watching their bowlers': Wood gearing up for T20 World Cup with a slow yorker

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Wood said he realised the importance to have a slow ball while competing on Indian pitches when he played with India pacer Shardul Thakur in the IPL, where they play for Chennai Super Kings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Right: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. (BCCI)
From Right: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. (BCCI)
cricket

'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Raja on India batsman

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • India vs England: "He usually takes off from there and flattens the opposition. Because of his failures, his lack of big-hitting, the entire team has been pushed into a whirlpool," Raja said about the India batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women registered a comprehensive five-wicket in the final ODI to take the series 4-1. The side has now won 10 of their last 11 ODIs.(Twitter)
South Africa women registered a comprehensive five-wicket in the final ODI to take the series 4-1. The side has now won 10 of their last 11 ODIs.(Twitter)
cricket

INDW vs SAW, 4th ODI: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Despite India Women skipper Mithali Raj scoring a fighting unbeaten half-century (79), South Africa Women cruised to a five-wicket win, courtesy fifties from Anne Bosch and Mignon du Preez and an impressive three-wicket haul from Nadine de Klerk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya during the third T20 against England(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya during the third T20 against England(PTI)
cricket

‘India’s current batting line-up isn’t in their best interest’: Ajay Jadeja

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Citing the example of Hardik Pandya, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that the all-rounder’s batting skills are not being fully utilised by the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women defeat India women by 5 wickets in the final T20I, clinch series 4-1(BCCI Women / Twitter)
South Africa women defeat India women by 5 wickets in the final T20I, clinch series 4-1(BCCI Women / Twitter)
cricket

Players lacked game time, says Raman after 1-4 defeat to SA

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:13 PM IST
South Africa won the final match by five wickets to finish the series 4-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders(bcci photo)
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders(bcci photo)
ipl

'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli has clearly not been at his best in catching. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli has clearly not been at his best in catching. (Getty Images)
cricket

With yet another drop catch, Virat Kohli registers unwanted fielding record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:38 AM IST
  • India vs England: The India captain has dropped the most number of catches in T20Is since 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With England leading the series 2-1, the 4th T20I is a must-win game for India(BCCI)
With England leading the series 2-1, the 4th T20I is a must-win game for India(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 4th T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PCB(Twitter)
PCB(Twitter)
cricket

One Pakistan player tests COVID-19 positive ahead of South Africa tour

ANI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Other members of the squad will now assemble in Lahore on Thursday for the training camp, which will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, PCB said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Inzamam-Ul-Haq way back in 2006.(Getty Images)
File image of Inzamam-Ul-Haq way back in 2006.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Would have been an even more one-sided game': Inzamam on India's only positive

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • India vs England: Inzamam-Ul-Haq has weighed in on India's performance in the third T20I, saying their total was not strong enough to challenge England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP