India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give KL Rahul another chance despite poor form?

The 4th T20I between India and England is a do-or-die encounter for the hosts. Team India, after responding to the loss in the first game with a win in the second, slumped to a disappointing eight-wicket defeat in the third. Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler. Now, to stay alive in the series, they must regroup on Thursday (March 18) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad to beat the world's number 1 side in the shortest format of the game. But it could come at the cost of some tough decisions.

Here is the probable playing XI for India:-

Rohit Sharma: After sitting out the first two T20Is, Rohit returned to the side in the third match and opened with KL Rahul. Though unconvincing during his short 17-ball stay, he is only a few good shots away from an impactful innings.

Ishan Kishan: On his debut in the second T20I, the youngster opened the batting with Rahul and scored an entertaining fifty. With KL Rahul scoring just one run in the three matches so far, Kishan is likely to return to the top of the order.

Virat Kohli: The skipper is in fine form and he's at his best when he bats at number three. In the last game, he came in at 4 as India tried to fit all three openers. However, he is likely to return to his preferred spot as he may opt against picking Rahul given the series is on the line.

Shreyas Iyer: He hit a fine fifty in the first game but didn't get much to bat in the second. Despite not being at his best in the last game, he is likely to come in at No.4.

Suryakumar Yadav: He didn't get a chance to bat on his debut in the second game and was dropped for the third game without having done much wrong. India's middle-order woes were exposed in the previous game and considering Yadav's ability to score quickly, he is likely to find a place.

Rishabh Pant: The southpaw has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in this format with three consecutive 20+ scores. Given the form he is currently him, the side would rely on his exploits.

Hardik Pandya: The swashbuckling all-rounder from Baroda, like Kohli has mentioned multiple times in the past, is an instrumental part of the team. His fitness levels are on the rise, as he has started bowling again, and assisted his skipper very well at the death with the bat on Tuesday.

Washington Sundar: The off-spinning all-rounder has been among the wicket thus far in the series. And he sure can bat well. He continues to remain an important member of that lower middle-order.

Deepak Chahar: The right-arm pacer is likely to come in for Shardul Thakur who, apart from the second game, has gone wicketless. Moreover, he has leaked runs. Deepak Chahar is known for his prowess with the new ball and could play his first game of the series on Thursday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Comeback man has been in subdued form. Though economical, he has only managed to pick one wicket. But he has a lot of experience in the bank and is likely to spearhead the attack once again.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been off-color so far, bagging just two wickets so far. However, he is one of the few players who can turn the game on its head single-handedly. Hence, and with the all-important game next, the management is likely to continue to trust him.

