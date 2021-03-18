India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give KL Rahul another chance despite poor form?
- India vs England 4th T20I: Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
The 4th T20I between India and England is a do-or-die encounter for the hosts. Team India, after responding to the loss in the first game with a win in the second, slumped to a disappointing eight-wicket defeat in the third. Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler. Now, to stay alive in the series, they must regroup on Thursday (March 18) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad to beat the world's number 1 side in the shortest format of the game. But it could come at the cost of some tough decisions.
READ | India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Here is the probable playing XI for India:-
Rohit Sharma: After sitting out the first two T20Is, Rohit returned to the side in the third match and opened with KL Rahul. Though unconvincing during his short 17-ball stay, he is only a few good shots away from an impactful innings.
Ishan Kishan: On his debut in the second T20I, the youngster opened the batting with Rahul and scored an entertaining fifty. With KL Rahul scoring just one run in the three matches so far, Kishan is likely to return to the top of the order.
Virat Kohli: The skipper is in fine form and he's at his best when he bats at number three. In the last game, he came in at 4 as India tried to fit all three openers. However, he is likely to return to his preferred spot as he may opt against picking Rahul given the series is on the line.
Shreyas Iyer: He hit a fine fifty in the first game but didn't get much to bat in the second. Despite not being at his best in the last game, he is likely to come in at No.4.
Suryakumar Yadav: He didn't get a chance to bat on his debut in the second game and was dropped for the third game without having done much wrong. India's middle-order woes were exposed in the previous game and considering Yadav's ability to score quickly, he is likely to find a place.
Rishabh Pant: The southpaw has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in this format with three consecutive 20+ scores. Given the form he is currently him, the side would rely on his exploits.
Hardik Pandya: The swashbuckling all-rounder from Baroda, like Kohli has mentioned multiple times in the past, is an instrumental part of the team. His fitness levels are on the rise, as he has started bowling again, and assisted his skipper very well at the death with the bat on Tuesday.
Washington Sundar: The off-spinning all-rounder has been among the wicket thus far in the series. And he sure can bat well. He continues to remain an important member of that lower middle-order.
Deepak Chahar: The right-arm pacer is likely to come in for Shardul Thakur who, apart from the second game, has gone wicketless. Moreover, he has leaked runs. Deepak Chahar is known for his prowess with the new ball and could play his first game of the series on Thursday.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Comeback man has been in subdued form. Though economical, he has only managed to pick one wicket. But he has a lot of experience in the bank and is likely to spearhead the attack once again.
Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been off-color so far, bagging just two wickets so far. However, he is one of the few players who can turn the game on its head single-handedly. Hence, and with the all-important game next, the management is likely to continue to trust him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He will be disappointed: VVS explains what’s going wrong with Rahul’s technique
- In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KL Rahul caught in a downward spiral
- With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and facing a must-win fourth game here on Thursday, the focus is on an off-colour Rahul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The first six he hit off me was a hell of a shot’: Mark Wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give Rahul another chance?
- India vs England 4th T20I: Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag reveals what could have led to Virat Kohli's obsession with fitness
- Even when Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarty failed their fitness tests ahead of the T20I series, Kohli has emphasised that there is no compromise on that ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Watching their bowlers': Wood gearing up for T20 World Cup with a slow yorker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Raja on India batsman
- India vs England: "He usually takes off from there and flattens the opposition. Because of his failures, his lack of big-hitting, the entire team has been pushed into a whirlpool," Raja said about the India batsman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 4th ODI: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘India’s current batting line-up isn’t in their best interest’: Ajay Jadeja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Players lacked game time, says Raman after 1-4 defeat to SA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
- IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With yet another drop catch, Virat Kohli registers unwanted fielding record
- India vs England: The India captain has dropped the most number of catches in T20Is since 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 4th T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox