India predicted XI vs Australia 3rd T20I: With series at stake, will India play Pant and Karthik together?

IND Predicted XI vs AUS 3rd T20: The truncated contest in Nagpur allowed India to field both wicketkeepers Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the playing XI but it will be interesting to see if the management sticks to the same plan, when the Men In Blue take on Australia in the final T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. The top-order looks sorted with KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma leading India's charge and Virat Kohli coming at the number three position.

However, the middle-order has witnessed a lot of reshuffle in the past few weeks and similar scenario can be expected in the clash on Sunday. The addition of Pant and Karthik together in the XI maybe a risk the management would look to avoid, considering the series is on the line. If both the players are once again kept in the XI, India will have to rely on Hardik Pandya as their third seam option, which can prove to be a costly decision.

If India bench either one of the two wicketkeepers, Deepak Hooda, who is yet to get game time in the series can be used. Hooda is a great addition if batting is concerned and he also provides the captain with an extra spin option.

Coming to the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is not having the best outing, was left out from India's playing XI in the second T20I. However, Harshal Patel's lacklustre bowling may force the management to consider Bhuvneshwar back into the XI.

The spin department looks sorted with both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal leading the charge.

India's predicted XI against Australia:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

Top and middle order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Power hitters: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Spin options: Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace options: Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

