India predicted XI vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Two changes for the visitors

cricket

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:04 IST

Team India have lost yet another One Day international series in 2020. After their drubbing in New Zealand at the start of the year, India again failed to turn up in Australia. Virat Kohli and Co lost the three-match series on Sunday after they failed to win the second ODI to Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The team haven’t looked on top of their game as the bowlers have leaked runs in bulk in Sydney.

Australia have scored more than 370 in successive ODIs with the likes of Bumrah, Shami, and Chahal not able to stop the opposing batsmen. India could make some changes to their playing XI for the third ODI.

Let’s take a look at the predicted XI for Team India for the third ODI:-

Mayank Agarwal: The 28-year-old opener has got off to good starts in both the ODIs but hasn’t been able to convert those starts into big innings. He would be looking to make the most of the opportunity provided to him.

Shikhar Dhawan: He played the anchors role in the first ODI but was dismissed after scoring 30 runs in the second match. India need Dhawan to perform in the third ODI for them to stop the rut in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli: The Indian skipper looked on course for his 44th ODI century but fell short by 11 runs. Kohli would be eager to take his side to victory after getting criticised for his captaincy in the second ODI.

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer looked good in the second ODI as he struck a century partnership with captain Kohli. But he again could not capitalise on the start. Can he provide the spark India needs to win an ODI in 2020?

KL Rahul: After disappointing in the first match, Rahul played a knock of 76 runs in the second ODI to give India hope in the match. But can he win the match for India?

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder has been a bright spark for India in the ODI series. Hardik scored 90 in the first ODI while hitting 30 in the second match. Hardik came on to bowl in the last match and picked up the wicket of Steve Smith.

Ravindra Jadeja: It will be essential for India to see Jadeja hit his stride in the series. He hasn’t looked his best in the field and has missed some catches this year. Will Jadeja make amends on Wednesday?

Kuldeep Yadav: Chahal has leaked a lot of runs in the first two matches and looks set to be dropped. Kuldeep might get a chance in the third ODI.

Mohammad Shami: The 30-year-old pacer is the lone bowler to look good in the series so far. He picked up 3 wickets in the first ODI while giving away too many runs in the second.

T Natarajan: Navdeep Saini has looked out of sorts in Australia. He hasn’t looked impressive and could be replaced by Natarajan.

Jasprit Bumrah: India needs the real Bumrah to show up in Australia. Indian hopes rest on Bumrah to give them the edge Down Under. He hasn’t looked like himself in the first two matches but champions always comeback when under pressure.

India Predicted XI vs Australia: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah