India predicted XI vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023: Pandya's injury opens door for Shami

After making a brilliant start in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be up for a strong challenge against familiar rivals New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. New Zealand too have enjoyed a similar campaign and the Kiwis are yet to be beaten in the tournament. Adding more spice to the contest is the history they share. The Black Caps had knocked India out of the World Cup in the previous edition. India predicted XI vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023(PTI)

While the match is expected to be a gripping affair, India have been rocked with an injury blow. Hardik Pandya sustained an ankle injury in the previous tie against Bangladesh, which India won by seven wickets. He didn't travel with the team to the hill station.

Pandya's absence and the nature of the Dharamsala track could force India to make major changes in the playing XI. Pandya gives depth to the side in both the departments, and in his absence the team might opt for a specialist batter for the finishing purpose and give senior pacer Mohammed Shami a chance.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has done the job for India and his IPL franchise previously on numerous occasions, seems the right fit. Also, SKY's unorthodox approach will give him an advantage in the shorter boundaries at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. However, his participation remains dicy as he hurt his wrist while taking throwdowns on the eve of the clash.

Ishan Kishan, who seems the other option, was also stung by a bee during the same session.

If this is the case, the onus will be on Shardul Thakur to fill the big boots of Pandya.

Meanwhile, with Pandya unavailable and the match being played on a track known for assisting pacers, Shami with a bulk load of experience seems the right fit. The surface in Dharamshala have produced more swing compared to any other venue in the tournament. Meanwhile, Shami has played two ODIs at the venue and has he accounted for three dismissals.

Both sides have occupied the top two positions on the ten-team points table and have similar points from the same number of matches. The outcome will determine who between the two will occupy the pole position.

India's predicted XI vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023:

Openers: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill

Top and middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk)

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Spinner: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

