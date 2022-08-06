India Predicted XI vs West Indies 4th T20I: Harshal likely to replace out-of-form pacer; focus on Rohit's fitness

The Indian cricket team has reached Florida for playing the remaining two matches of the five-match T20I series against West Indies. The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on August 6, Saturday.

India are leading the series 2-1 against the home side and with a win on Saturday, they would be looking to seal the series. In the third T20I on Tuesday, India had thrashed the Caribbean side by seven wickets. Player of the match Suryakumar Yadav had played a swashbuckling innings of 76 off just 44 balls.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant had made notable contributions by scoring 24 and 33 not out respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, as he claimed the two crucial wickets of K Mayers and West Indies Captain Nicholas Pooran.

Captain Rohit Sharma had sustained a back spasm injury while batting in the third T20I match and left the field retired hurt. But as per latest reports, he has recovered and would play on Saturday. As the series is not yet won, India would avoid experimenting and play their best XI. On that note, the team management would probably go with Harshal Patel in place of Avesh Khan, who has been very expensive in the series so far.

India vs West Indies Predicted XI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma(c ), Suryakumar Yadav

Middle order: Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda

Lower order: Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin

Pace Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

