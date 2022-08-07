India Predicted XI vs West Indies 5th T20I: With series already sealed, Ishan back in Rohit's playing XI for final T20I?

Having already won the five-match series, India face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, on Sunday. The visitors won the first T20I, followed by West Indies levelling the series in the second T20I. But India bounced back to win the next T20Is, taking a 3-1 lead in the previous game and clinching the series.

In the fourth T20I, the visitors won by 59 runs on Saturday. Chasing a target of 192, West Indies were bowled out for 132 in 19.1 overs with Arshdeep Singh taking three wickets. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each.

Initially, India posted 191 for five in 20 overs with Rishabh Pant hammering 44 runs off 31 balls, packed with six fours. Sanju Samson also played a crucial unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 23 balls, including two fours and a maximum. Openers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also showed good touch with knocks of 33 and 24 runs respectively. Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for six runs off nine balls and could be dropped in favour of Ishan Kishan.

India vs West Indies Predicted XI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav

Middle order: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant

Lower order: Sanju Samson

Spin options: Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

