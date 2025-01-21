Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], : Sri Lanka registered their second consecutive commanding victory at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, briefly overtaking India on the points table. However, India swiftly regained the top spot with their second successive win, maintaining a superior net run rate over Sri Lanka, as per ICC. India reclaims top spot in ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 after Sri Lanka's win

The defending champions won the toss and elected to bowl once again in the U19 World Cup 2025, seeking to make the most of the overcast conditions. Seamer Joshitha VJ soon backed her skipper's decision, trapping Malaysia's opener Nuni LBW for a duck.

A run-out off a no-ball ended Nur Aliya's stay at the crease, before Aayushi Shukla's double-strike in the fifth over left Malaysia four down with only 13 runs on the board.

Vaishnavi Sharma continued the left-arm spin dominance, getting rid of Malaysia's skipper Nur Dania Syuhada and bowling out Nuriman off her first seven balls. Vaishnavi continued to menace the hosts as she went on to register the tournament's first hat-trick in her final over, finishing with bowling figures of 5/5. Malaysia were bowled out for just 31.

Indian openers G. Trisha and Kamalini G. helped India secure the chase within three overs with all wickets intact.

India dominated Malaysia by 10 wickets in Kuala Lumpur.

Sri Lanka meant business at the ICC Women's U19 World Cup as they powered to an 81-run win over the West Indies in Kuala Lumpur, set up by a historic effort with the bat.

Sri Lanka broke their own record, posting the biggest total of the tournament so far. Coming off scoring 162 to set up a win over hosts Malaysia on Monday, Sri Lanka smashed 166-5 in Kuala Lumpur against a West Indies side desperate to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Those big-swinging efforts were matched by their work in the field, as they tore through the West Indies batting lineup to dismiss them all for 85 just inside 20 overs.

Helped in part by some missed opportunities by the West Indies in the field, the Sri Lankans clinically made their way to 79-1 at the midpoint of their batting innings, having won the toss and opted to set the score.

Openers Sanjana Kavindi and Sumudu Nisansala put on 54 runs in under seven overs for the first wicket, helping set things up, highlighted by Sumudu's huge six over midwicket.

The clean hitting continued after the 10-over mark, led by the valuable contributions of captain Manudi Nanayakkara and Dahami Sanethma .

Tricky left-armer Selena Ross was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 2/25 from her four overs, while Jahzara Claxton's dismissal of Hiruni Kumari was also a highlight.

