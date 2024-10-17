India records 3rd lowest total in Test history: A look at previous low scores

India crashed to a new low after being dismissed for 46, their lowest Test score ever at home, by a disciplined New Zealand fast bowling attack on the second day of the rain-affected first Test at Bangalore on Thursday. This came not long after India were bowled out for 36—their lowest Test score ever—at Adelaide during the 2020-21 tour of Australia, meaning records that went untouched for nearly four decades were changed in less than just four years. Rohit Sharma walks off the grounds after his dismissal and teammate Virat Kohli walks in to bat.

This is also the first time four of the top seven India batters were dismissed for a duck in a home Test. Overall, India’s 46 is now the lowest total in Asia, surpassing 53 by West Indies against Pakistan at Faisalabad in 1986, and then by Pakistan against Australia at Sharjah in 2002. And it all happened just over a session that was interrupted by a brief shower. It is also India’s third worst Test innings score ever.

Lowest totals for India in Tests

36 vs AUS, Adelaide, 2020

42 vs ENG, Lord's, 1974

46 vs NZ, Bengaluru, 2024*

58 vs AUS, Brisbane, 1947

58 vs ENG, Manchester, 1952

Lowest totals for India in Tests at home

46 v New Zealand, Bangalore, 2024

75 v West Indies, Delhi, 1987

76 v South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008

83 v England, Chennai 1977

83 v New Zealand, Mohali, 1999

India knew what they were signing up for when they elected to take first strike. The Chinnaswamy pitch had been under covers for three days and the openers had to mark their guard in front of overcast skies and artificial light.

Southee was the one to open the floodgates as he worked out Rohit Sharma by constantly challenging his outside edge with his outswing, before the sucker wobble ball did him. Rohit was castled at 2 when he attempted a heave to break the shackles.

To everyone’s surprise, Virat Kohli walked in at 3 for the first time in eight years and not KL Rahul. Shubman Gill was sitting out nursing a stiff neck. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham immediately took Southee out of the attack and introduced O’Rourke and a leg-slip. It took the young pacer just six balls to snap the big fish for no score.

Sarfaraz, who usually bats at No 5 for Mumbai was asked to take the coveted No 4 position and played the glory shot too early to gift Matt Henry his first reward. Sarfaraz became the second of the top eight Indian batters to fall for a duck – it happened only for the second time in history.

Henry had smelt blood. He had been constantly challenging both edges of Yashasvi Jaiswal from over the wicket and finally got the young left-hander slashing at point on 13.

There was a rain interruption but there was no stopping India’s freefall with Henry being the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 13.2-3-15-5. O’Rourke continued his good work from the Sri Lanka series to finish with12-6-22-4.