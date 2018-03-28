India’s death bowling needs to improve, says Pooja Vastrakar

Indian women’s cricket team all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar admitted that she needs to work on her death bowling.

Eighteen-year-old Vastrakar made her T20 debut versus South Africa at Potchefstroom last month. She has grabbed six wickets in seven T20 internationals.

“In the death overs, I need to improve on my fuller length deliveries, because I go for runs on length balls. So I need to improve on yorkers and slower ones,” Vastrakar told reporters here on the eve of team’s clash against England in the T20 tri-series.

The game tomorrow is a dead rubber as India have already been knocked out of the tournament, having lost all their three games.

“In the team meetings, we often speak that we have to attack on stumps. If they (batters) get a mis-hit, then they can get bowled,” she said.

Vastrakar had returned with figures of two for 28 in the game against Australia, but the team eventually lost the encounter.

The player said that after she got picked up as a bowler for Madhya Pradesh, she focused on it.

“I used to love batting from the beginning. I was a batter and then I started bowling. Then I was picked up by MP (Madhya Pradesh) as a bowler, then I got interest in bowling and focused on it,” she added.