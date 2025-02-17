India set to play Champions Trophy on 'fresh' Dubai pitches after 'specific instructions' during UAE's ILT20: Report

India might not have to contend with slow, deteriorating pitches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during their league-stage matches in the Champions Trophy. In a move that could significantly impact match conditions, two relatively fresh pitches have been preserved specifically for India’s games in the marquee tournament, according to a report from PTI. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the team's opening match against Bangladesh (BCCI X)

India’s campaign in the Champions Trophy begins on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23, before concluding their group stage against New Zealand on March 2. All three fixtures are set to take place in Dubai, a venue that has witnessed heavy cricketing action over the past month.

Since hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup last year, Dubai has staged multiple high-profile tournaments, including the men’s U-19 Asia Cup and the Emirates Cricket Board’s marquee event, the ILT20 league in January-February.

During the ILT20, the venue accommodated 15 matches, including two crucial knockout games. However, it has now been reported that two of the ten pitches at the stadium were deliberately kept unused during the league to ensure they remain in top condition for the Champions Trophy.

“There are 10 match strips at the DICS. During the league stage, there was specific instruction that those two won’t be used now and needed to be kept fresh for the Champions Trophy,” a source in the know of things told PTI.

“However, whether any of the two was used for the play-offs isn’t known. The idea is to ensure that it doesn’t become low and slow after over-use and matches become drag. The fresh pitches will aid the batters and bowlers in equal measure.”

What change can be expected from pitch?

Historically, the Dubai pitch has often been a pacer-friendly surface, with fast bowlers finding movement and extracting bounce. However, with a fresh pitch in play, spinners – especially those who operate at a quicker pace – could emerge as game-changers. Conditions are expected to provide a fair balance between bat and ball, ensuring competitive contests rather than sluggish encounters dictated by worn-out surfaces.

India have picked five spinners for the tournament, with Varun Chakaravarthy being added to the 15-member squad in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal last week. Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut during the series against England earlier this month; the other four spinners are Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar.