India Squad Announcement for West Indies Tests LIVE Updates: Wait ends today as Ajit Agarkar to reveal 15-man team at...

India Squad Announcement for West Indies Tests LIVE Updates: BCCI's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, is all set to put an end to the wait today as he is expected to reveal the 15-member squad for India's upcoming Test series against the West Indies at home. The board was scheduled to make the announcement on Wednesday at a press conference on Dubai during India's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four game against Bangladesh, but was later postponed to Thursday afternoon....Read More

Indian players will have a short turnaround before the focus from T20 cricket shifts to the red-ball format. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side is currently in the UAE in the midst of their Asia Cup campaign, where they already reached the final, despite having a Super Four game in hand. The defending champions beat Pakistan and Bangladesh to qualify for the final, which will be held on September 28 in Dubai. The Test series will begin exactly three days later, on October 3, against the Windies.

India will play two matches in the contest against the Caribbean nation. The opener will begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, before the caravan moves to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second and final tie. The series will be India's second contest in the fresh World Test Championship cycle. They earlier managed to pull off a 2-2 draw against the Ben Stokes-led side in the tour of England.

What adds to the significance of the series is that this will be India's first on home soil since the forgettable loss against New Zealand. The Black Caps had inflicted a humiliating 0-3 whitewash last November at home. The last time India were blanked at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa.