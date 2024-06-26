India in T20 World Cup semifinals: Rohit Sharma-led side aim to avoid a third-straight heartbreak in England clash

India have won all their six completed matches in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup to make the semifinals for the second straight time in history and fifth overall. Rohit Sharma's men beat Ireland, Pakistan and co-hosts the USA in the group stage, which also comprised a washed out match against Canada in flood-hit Florida. The Men in Blue then took down Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the reigning 50-over world champions Australia in the Super Eight, to head to the semis as the leaders of Group 1. Up next stands defending champions England, against whom they have a 4-2 head-to-head record in T20 World Cups. India's Rohit Sharma (c) and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during their Super 8 Group 1 match in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet(Surjeet Yadav)

Ahead of the big game in Guyana on June 27, we take a look at how India have fared in T20 World Cup semifinals...

2007 T20 World Cup, vs Australia: Opting to bat first in Durban, India amassed 188 for five in 20 overs riding in a stunning 30-ball 70 from Yuvraj Singh, who was ably assisted by then captain MS Dhoni, with his 18-ball 30. Matthew Hayden did lead the charge in response with his 47-ball 62, before Andrew Symonds added 43 off 26, but the Aussies fell short by just 15 runs in the chase. India later went on to win the World Cup after beating Pakistan in the final.

2014 T20 World Cup, vs South Africa: It was one of the early glimpses of chase master Virat Kohli. Captain Faf du Plessis' 41-ball 58 and JP Duminy's unbeaten 45 off 40 helped South Africa set a target of 173 runs which was chased down with five balls to spare courtesy of Kohli's unbeaten 44-ball 72, laced with five boundaries and two sixes. India, however, lost to Sri Lanka in the final.

2016 T20 World Cup, vs West Indies: India posted a challenging total of 192 for two after Kohli's thundering knock of 89 runs in just 47 balls after a 62-run opening stand between Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane. However, Windies, the eventual champions, chased it down with two balls to spare after a 51-ball 82 not out from Lendl Simmons, who also stitched a match-winning 80-run stand alongside Andre Russell (43* off 20). The stage was, however, set by opener Johnson Charles, who scored a 36-ball 52, after the side lost two quick wickets in the first 18 balls.

2022 T20 World Cup, vs England: A timid approach from the Indian top-order, comprising KL Rahul, Rohit and Kohli, saw India scored 168 for six, despite Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63. Captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales then laced an unbeaten 170-run opening stand to chase down the target in just 16 overs. England later went on to lift the title.