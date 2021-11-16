India T20I captain Rohit Sharma explains Virat Kohli's role in Rahul Dravid era

Indian cricket is entering into a transitional phase rather quickly. Barely couple of days after the T20 World Cup, in which India failed to qualify for the knockout stages, the Men in Blue under a new T20I captain - Rohit Sharma - and a new support staff headed by the legendary Rahul Dravid, are gearing up to take on the World Cup runner-ups New Zealand. Virat Kohli, who will no longer remain India's captain in the shortest format, has opted to rest from the three-match T20I series beginning on Wednesday in Jaipur.

Kohli is likely to return in white-ball cricket for the away series in South Africa. With less than a year to go for another T20 World Cup in Australia, Kohli, captain or not, is certain to play a key role in India's quest.

“Virat Kohli's role won't change. He will keep on doing what he has been doing for the team for so many years,” said India's newly appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma in a virtual press conference on the eve of the first T20I when he was asked about Kohli.

Rohit, who has been Kohli's deputy in white-ball cricket for the last three-four years, termed Kohli an ‘impact player’ and said his experience and skills as a batsman will always add value to the team irrespective of the format.

"He is a very important player for the team. Whenever he plays, he creates an impact. He always leaves his mark on the match.

“Everyone has a different role in the team. And those change based on whether you are batting fist or chasing so based on that, roles will keep on changing. Everyone is open to that and I'm sure when Virat comes back, it will only strengthen the team. The wealth of experience he has and kind of batsman he is, it will only add value to our squad,” Rohit said.

Players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar who were all part of India's World Cup squad are not in 15-member side that is gearing up to take on New Zealand.

India's new head coach Dravid said workload management is an important thing.

"Even in football, the big players don't play all the matches. Player's mental and physical well-being will be important. It's a balancing act and work towards getting everyone fit and ready for the big tournaments," explained Dravid.