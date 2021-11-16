'There won't be any prioritising of formats': Head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of India-New Zealand T20I series

India's new head coach Rahul Dravid and new T20I captain Rohit Sharma addressed a joint press conference on Tuesday ahead of the start of the India-New Zealand T20I series in Jaipur. Dravid stated that his wards and management will not prioritise any format and that the focus will be on all.

“No there won't be any prioritising of formats. We have T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup then also World Test Championship,” said Dravid during the press conference.

ALSO READ| Dravid turns throwdown specialist, Rohit takes him on; BCCI shares clip of India's practice ahead of 1st NZ T20I – Watch

He added:

“We haven't reached a point yet where you look at completely different teams in different formats. There'll be players who'll good in certain formats but that's true everywhere.”

Dravid has joined the team after successful stints with the India U-19 and ‘A’ teams. Asked whether he will be able to emulate the same success, Dravid said:

“We haven't reached a point yet where you look at completely different teams in different formats. There'll be players who'll begood in certain formats but that's true everywhere."

Certain coaching principles remain the same but definitely need to change for different teams. Will take time for me to understand and mould myself to get the best out of players. That's my philosophy."

There has been an “overdose” of cricket over the last few months, particularly for India. In the last couple of years, with England leading the way, workload management has become an essential part of an international teams' setup. Like most coached, Dravid too believes that the “balancing act” will play a bigger role in the future.

"Even in football, the big players don't play all the matches. Player's mental and physical well-being will be important. It's a balancing act and work towards getting everyone fit and ready for the big tournaments," explained Dravid