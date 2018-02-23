India battle slipping spin in South Africa tour’s farewell T20 tie

The limited-overs matches have made one thing clear – the Indian spinners, who had South Africa on the mat, look toothless whenever there is rain or dew. It is not unusual as any spinner will struggle bowling with a wet ball. (INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA FULL COVERAGE)

As India skipper Virat Kohli said after losing the second T20 in Centurion on Wednesday that a wet outfield makes it hard for spinners to grip the ball, and probably apply the revs, reducing them to faster-through-the-air bowlers that South Africa are used to.

(Read | Indian women’s cricket team eyes rare double series win against South Africa)

While there is a chance of a bit of shower here in the third and final T20 on Saturday as well, the Proteas are hoping for just that bit that affects the outfield and turns the deciding game their way.

Aggression pays off

It was clear from the previous game, and in the third ODI at the Wanderers -- the hosts won only that game in the ODI series -- that the South Africa batsmen in trying to play for the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-hit games have been more aggressive, which has helped them tackle the bowlers better.

(Read | Lonwabo Tsotsobe, banned for eight years for match-fixing, now faces the music)

Heinrich Klaasen, the hero in both those wins, said after the last match that chasing with the sword of D/L par score hanging over them allows them to go for small targets, which makes things easier.

On Friday, the eve of the match, the Proteas prepared the aggressive way. The batsmen got a knock on one of the side pitches. Without their pads on, they had to go for the big hits with coach Ottis Gibson giving throwdowns and fielders spread on the boundary line.

(Read | Sourav Ganguly bats for Twenty20 tournaments, calls them ‘a must for cricket’)

On numerous occasions during the one-day series, the Proteas players had said they’d go with an aggressive mindset instead of worrying about the spinners. The strategy began to pay off marginally and worked in the last T20.

This kind of focus on six-hitting in the nets isn’t new and has been employed by India ahead of their T20 games earlier, although on this leg, they have taken days off.

With or without Kuldeep

Without Kuldeep Yadav, whose variety has made Indian bowling look a bit more incisive, South Africa have found the going easier. There aren’t too many left-arm wrist spinners in world cricket, and even though the Proteas have one, they haven’t been able to get a hang of Kuldeep.

If Kuldeep is fit, he will definitely be in for Friday as the pitch appears dry and there is less chance of dew here. A final call on him and Jasprit Bumrah will be taken before the match.

Newlands, where India will play a T20 for the first time, hasn’t been conducive for T20-style batting. There has never been a 200-plus total here. South Africa have a poor record here, winning just three of their eight T20s. Batsman Farhaan Behardien said, despite their focus on big hitting, singles and doubles will be important on this ground as the ball doesn’t travel that much.