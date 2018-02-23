India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Cape Town: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Cape Town will be available online. India would be eyeing a perfect end to what has been a thoroughly roller-coaster tour when they take on South Africa in the decisive third T20 International in Cape Town on Saturday. Match starts at 9:30 PM IST. (INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA FULL COVERAGE)

Having suffered a minor setback in the previous game, India will look to recover and close out this eight-week long tour with a 2-1 series win.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 after the visitors won the first T20 in Johannesburg by 28 runs. The Proteas bounced back with a six-wicket win in Centurion.

Where to get live streaming of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Cape Town?

In India, you can go to www.sonyliv.com for the live streaming of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Cape Town. It is a digital platform of host broadcasters SONY.

Follow this URL to tap into live streaming of all India vs South Africa games:

http://www.sonyliv.com/listing/all_cricket_sports

In UK, you can see live streaming of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Cape Town, Centurion on SKY SPORTS. Follow this URL:

http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/south-africa-v-india/19731

Where to get live TV coverage of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Cape Town?

SONY Liv will broadcast live the India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Cape Town, Centurion, on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD. There will be both English and Hindi feeds.

Where to get live cricket score India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Cape Town?

Hindustan Times will bring you live cricket score of all three matches of India vs South Africa T20 series. You can visit our special India vs South Africa section for the latest stories, cricket score, photo galleries and videos.