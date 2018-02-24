India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Cape Town, full cricket score: IND beat SA by 7 runs, win series 2-1

Indian bowlers put in a disciplined showing to help India beat South Africa by seven runs in the third and final T20 in Cape Town on Saturday, thereby sealing the three-match series 2-1 to end the tour of South Africa on a high. Put in to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan scored 47 while Suresh Raina scored 43 as India posted 172/7 from their 20 overs. With Virat Kohli absent due to a stiff back, Rohit Sharma captained the Indian team. Sharma showed his acumen for the role by some clever use of his bowling options as the Proteas struggled to score on a dry wicket before ending their innings at 165/6. Get full cricket score of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Newlands, Cape Town, here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING)

If you can’t view the full scorecard of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20, then click here.