India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: Shubman Gill all set to be named captain; suspense over Mohammed Shami remains
India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is all set to announce the squad on Saturday. Shubman Gill is set to be named the new Test captain.
India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: The BCCI have confirmed that the India vs England selection meeting will take place on Saturday, followed by an official press conference in Mumbai. The Indian cricket board are expected to announce the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match England Test series in the press conference, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar heading proceedings. We won’t see Rohit Sharma in the press conference, as he has already announced his retirement from Test cricket, and so has Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, R Ashwin quit Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy....Read More
Media reports have speculated that KL Rahul has been informally informed by head coach Gautam Gambhir that he will open for India with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will occupy Kohli’s no. 4 batting position, and we could have Sai Sudharsan or Karun Nair at no. 3. As per a Cricbuzz report, Sudharsan and Nair are likely to be included in the squad for their performance in the IPL and in domestic cricket. Nair bagged over 850 runs in nine Ranji Trophy matches and close to 800 runs at the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The main suspense is over the captaincy. Since Rohit’s Test retirement, there has been no official update on who will succeed him. Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a contender, but his recurring injury issues don’t make him a favourite. Meanwhile, Gill is reportedly the frontrunner, and Pant is a choice for vice-captaincy. Surprisingly, Rahul is reportedly not seen as captain, due to his age. Bumrah was the vice-captain during the Australia tour and, logically, should be named as captain. Meanwhile, Pant’s disastrous IPL captaincy puts him out of contention totally, atleast for the captaincy role.
Following Ashwin’s retirement, Ravindra Jadeja is expected to be the lead spinner. In English conditions, we could see Washington Sundar get the nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, and partner Jadeja. Sundar also gives more depth in batting.
India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: Mohammed Shami unlikely to be included
India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: As per reports, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to be included in the squad for the upcoming series against England. There are concerns over his fitness as the BCCI Medical Team has informed the selectors that Shami cannot bowl longer spells.
India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: Why Jasprit Bumrah is not being named captain?
India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah acted as the stand-in captain in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the absence of Rohit Sharma. However, he will not be the captain for the upcoming England tour as selectors want to manage his workload and ensure he stays available for the all-important series.
However, as per reports, Bumrah has told the BCCI and selectors that he cannot play more than three Tests. “Jasprit Bumrah has already informed the board that his body can’t take the toll of more than three Test matches,” Indian Express' report stated.
India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: India prepare for life without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have called time on their Test careers. The duo announced their retirement from the longest format earlier this month and the transition period is now finally here.
A young team is all set to travel to England to give a challenge to Ben Stokes and co. Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir have their task cut out in picking the right youngsters and grooming them for the new WTC cycle.
India Test Squad For England Tour LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's squad announcement for the upcoming England tour. The selection committee is all set to convene in the afternoon to pick the squad for the upcoming five-match series.
This is the first time in several years that selectors will pick a squad minus Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Stay tuned for all the live updates.