Being a left-armer adds to the variety factor: 29-year-old Unadkat says he was expecting call-up to India squad

India picked a big squad of players for the tour of England. With India playing the World Test Championship final and a five-match Test series, the five-member selection committee led by Chetan Sharma decided to pick a 20-member squad for the long tour of England while also naming four standbys. However, there was one name missing from the squad and he was the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy last season.

Left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat had a terrific outing in the Ranji Trophy 2020/21 as he picked up 67 wickets from 10 matches while captaining Saurashtra to title victory. However, despite his success at the domestic level, the selectors went in with their tried and tested bowling unit for the crucial WTC final against New Zealand and the test series against England.

That has left Unadkat a little disappointed as he commented that he was expecting a call-up ‘given the big pool of players going’.

“To be honest, I was expecting [selection], given the big pool of players going,” he said.

“I was the highest wicket-taker in the last [Ranji Trophy] and then nothing worked out. I know for a fact that the current crop of fast bowlers we have in the team have all been doing well. So maybe not in the main group – I was expecting to be in the larger pool,” Unadkat told Wisden India.

Unadkat is not losing hope as he maintains the only being a left-armer will not get him into the team. He has said that he will keep pushing his limits in order to get his name back in the reckoning.

“Having said that, I can keep pushing my limits and that’s what I’ve got to do. I am still in the middle of a very good phase in my career and it’s going to be that way for the next 4-5 years. That’s a positive I have,” Unadkat continued.

“There are bowlers who have been doing extremely well in the team. I am well aware of this. It is difficult to squeeze in when they are doing this well.”

“Being a left-armer adds to the variety factor, but I know that alone won’t get me in the team. You can’t just be a left-armer and think you can get away by not doing as well as the right-armers. It does help a little, but you still got to be as good as the rest, if not better.”

