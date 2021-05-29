'Harbhajan told me this during 2011-12': India pacer recalls advice from veteran spinner that he has been following

Fast bowler Siddarth Kaul might be out of contention at the moment for making it into the India squad, but the upcoming Sri Lanka tour may open up the door for him. The limited-overs series will see three ODIs and three T20Is starting from July 13th. At the same time, India will be involved in the five-match Test series against England.

This means a relatively inexperienced India squad, comprising of fringe players who are not traveling to England, will be making their way to Sri Lanka. Kaul wants his name to be included in the team.

“Definitely, I want to get into the Sri Lanka squad. Because I am preparing myself, and I am performing in domestic cricket. India A I haven’t played since 2019; they did not select me after that. But I have performed in the domestic circuit. Even in four-day cricket, I was the highest wicket-taker for Punjab,” Siddharth Kaul told Sportskeeda.

“I wasn’t in the Indian team because of anyone’s backing. I have been there because of my performances, and I am proud of that. I will keep on banging the door with my performances till it doesn’t break," he further added.

"If it doesn’t break, it means I was destined to play only this much. But till the time I can, I will give it my all. Getting a chance or not depends on the Almighty. Some people get many chances, while some don’t get as many despite performing consistently. I am waiting for the opportunity, and (it it comes) I will grab it with both hands and give my 110%,” Kaul added.

He further went on to a piece of advice given to him by veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“My parents, coaches, and every big player who has been associated with me have told me, When you give your 110% on the ground, you are something else. Keep on doing that’. Harbhajan Singh told me this during 2011-12.

"He was making a comeback into the Indian team, so he had to come to play domestic cricket and captained Punjab. That’s the advice I have been following since then," he said.

"My father is my coach and my brother, who has kept wickets in so many matches, has told me similar things. Ashish Nehra is my mentor. and I learn a lot of skills from him. When these players see you and play with you, their assessment can never be wrong," he signed off.