India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Score: All eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi; Ayush Mhatre to lead IND U-19

India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Score, IND U19 vs AUS U19: India's rising stars will square off against their Australian counterparts in the opening Youth ODI, set to take place at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again as he will be the star attraction alongside India skipper Ayush Mhatre in this three-match series. Vaibhav has already become a household name in India courtesy his maiden IPL season, followed by exploits with the India U-19 team on the England tour. Meanwhile, Mhatre also has an opportunity to make a statement and shine on the big stage.

Hosts Australia will look to capitalise on home conditions and their strong pace attack to test India’s talented lineup in the opening Youth ODI at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane.

The upcoming series promises excitement as the young guns of India and Australia gear up to showcase their skills and prove supremacy, with both sides eager to stamp authority after a string of strong performances in recent youth fixtures.

Earlier, this year, Suryavanshi etched his name into the record books by smashing the fastest century in Youth ODIs, reaching the milestone in just 52 balls during India U-19’s 55-run win over England in the fourth match of the series. The 14-year-old prodigy, who impressed in IPL 2025, hammered 143 off 78 balls with 13 fours and 10 sixes. His knock not only gave India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series but also made him the youngest ever to score a Youth ODI hundred at 14 years and 100 days, surpassing Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto. Previously, Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam (53 balls in 2013) and India’s Raj Angad Bawa (69 balls in 2022) held the records.

Here are the Youth ODI squads -

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

Australia U19: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper. Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne.