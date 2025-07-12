IND U19 vs ENG U19 1st Test LIVE Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's first real challenge against red ball starts today

IND U19 vs ENG U19 1st Test LIVE Updates: Youngsters from India and England will be put through the rigours of Test cricket for the first time when the two Under-19 teams face each other in the first Youth Test starting today at Beckenham. After a successful Youth ODI series, which the Indian team won 4-1, the Indian Colts, featuring Vaibhav Suryavanshi, captain Ayush Mhatre, and many more promising talents, will be eyeing an encore against their English counterparts....Read More

It wasn’t too long ago that the Youth ODIs were played across three different venues. As India took the series comfortably, one man, Suryavanshi, grabbed the most eyeballs. His knocks of 48, 45, 86, 143 and 33 only enhanced his rising stock. To think that a 14-year-old outdid his seniors speaks volumes about what this teenager is made of and has in store. Surprisingly, the bat of Ayush Mhatre remained quiet while the likes of Vihaan Malhotra, with scores of 46, 49 and 129, impressed as well.

However, even Suryavanshi, who likes to hit it big, will have to curb his natural instincts against the red ball. Stay tuned to this space for more as we build towards the first ball.