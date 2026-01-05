Search Search
Monday, Jan 05, 2026
New Delhi oC
India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 08:00 am IST

India vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the second Youth ODI of the three-match series between IND and SA.

The Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led India U19 will look to settle the three-match Youth ODI series against South Africa on Monday when the two teams take the field in the second ODI. The series opener saw the visitors registering a 25-run win owing to the Duckworth-Lewis method. However, the skipper Suryavanshi will look to step up in the second ODI after failing to get going in the opener.

India will take on South Africa in the 2nd Youth ODI on Monday. (PTI)
The left-handed batter managed to stay at the crease for just 12 balls, scoring 11 runs, including two boundaries. India were struggling at one stage after being reduced to 67/4; however, Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish scored 93 and 65 respectively to help India post 301 in 50 overs.

The rain played spoilsport, and South Africa managed to bat for only 27.4 overs, and their score of 148/4 wasn't enough to help the hosts win the game. South Africa now finds itself in a must-win territory, and a victory is essential for taking the series into the third and final ODI set to be played at the same venue on Wednesday, January 7.

Squads:

India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (captain), Aaron George (vice-captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.

South Africa: Muhammad Bulbulia (captain), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 2nd Youth ODI between India and South Africa U19:

When will the 2nd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 take place?

The 2nd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will take place on Monday, January 5, at 1 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 take place?

The 2nd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will take place at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Which TV channels will telecast the 2nd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19?

There will be no official broadcast on any TV channel in India for the 2nd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19?

The 2nd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will be streamed live on the official YouTube handle of Cricket South Africa.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
News / Cricket News / India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online
