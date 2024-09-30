Explore
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: 1st Youth Test (Day 1) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 30, 2024 9:16 AM IST
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth Test (Day 1) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    Venue : To Be Confirmed

    India Under-19 squad -
    Karthikeya KP, Samit Dravid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihan Malhotra, Aditya Rawat, Aditya Singh, Nikhil Kumar, Soham Patwardhan, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Anmoljeet Singh, Chetan Sharma, Mohammed Enaan, Nitya Pandya, Samarth N
    Australia Under-19 squad -
    Ollie Peake, Riley Kingsell, Steven Hogan, Zac Curtain, Addison Sheriff, Aidan O Connor, Christian Howe, Lincoln Hobbs, Ollie Patterson, Alex Lee Young, Simon Budge, Harry Hoekstra, Hayden Schiller, Lachlan Ranaldo, Thomas Brown, Vishwa Ramkumar    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 30, 2024 9:16 AM IST

    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Details
