India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Highlights: India Under-19 trail by 190 runs with 10 wickets remaining
Oct 1, 2024 9:01 AM IST
First Innings
null Score - 293/10 in 71.4 overs
null batting performance
Aidan O Connor 61(70)
Riley Kingsell 53(77)
Mohammed Enaan 17-48-3
Samarth N 13.4-49-3
Second Innings
null Score - 103/0 in 14.0 overs
null batting performance
Vihan Malhotra 0(0)
Oct 1, 2024 9:01 AM IST
Oct 1, 2024 9:01 AM IST
